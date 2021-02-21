Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)

As the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship rolls along in Calgary this weekend, an annual fundraising tradition is returning in a virtual form.

The Kelowna Curling Club will man the phones for the last few hours of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation telethon tonight from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. — featuring several past Scotties participants.

Canadian and World champions Sasha Carter, Jeanna Schraeder and Renee Simons and their new teammate and Canadian and World winner Mary-Anne Arsenault, as well as other BC Champions Lisa Walker-Stephenson and Jaquie Adams, will be taking phone calls.

The foundation’s goal is to raise $500,000 on Sunday, the 20th annual telethon. Over that time, the foundation has raised $4.7 million for 61 hospitals across the country, including Kelowna General Hospital. The funds are directed to newborn intensive care units.

“Fans are encouraged to come down and join us at the Kelowna Curling Club restaurant to watch the Scotties grab a bite to eat and to make a donation or call into the telethon hotline,” reads a release form the Sandra Shmirler Foundation.

The number to call to make a donation is 1-866-210-6011.

READ MORE: Peachland’s Dezaray Hawes reflects on pandemic, goals ahead of Scotties

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brossoit makes 29 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 2-0

Just Posted

A petition has been launched by concerned parents over the Vernon School District’s plan to increase bus ridership fees from $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300. (Black Press file photo)
Concerned parents launch petition opposing Vernon School District bus fee hike

Families could go from paying $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300 in bus ridership fees

A map showing new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18 by health service delivery area. (BCCDC)
COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

New BCCDC data shows a significant fall in COVID-19 numbers across the Okanagan

My Place, supportive housing for those transitioning out of homelessness, pictured before opening in 2019 in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon councillor urges Coldstream to increase affordable housing projects

Coun. Akbal Mund’s motion comes at the same time Coun. Scott Anderson is calling for an audit of local housing projects

Mitchal Derksen, middle, owner of NUMU Technologies, talks data with his team at Triumph Coffee in downtown Vernon. Derksen and his busisness. an alum of the Community Futures North Okanagan’s Enterprize Challenge, is a finalist for Small Business BC award. (Photo submitted)
Vernon companies up for provincial honours

FILL and Numu Technologies are finalists for Small Business BC awards

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)
Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Pickers brave freezing cold temperatures to pick frozen grapes off the vine to make icewine at Bench 1775. (Bench 1775 photo)
A South Okanagan winery gets excited when temperatures drop below -8 degrees

Pickers harvested 36 tons of frozen grapes to be turned into icewine at Bench 1775

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)
Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

A recently completed study took a look at numerous flood plains and steep creeks in the CSRD to asses the hazards they pose to people and property. (File Photo)
Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Almost 1500 flood plains and steep creeks were assesed for their risk to people and property.

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Summerland Museum photo)
Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Most Read