Four-year-old aces hole at Shuswap’s Cedar Heights golf course

Emmett and Michael Quintal are regulars at the family friendly Cedar Heights par 3 golf course in Blind Bay. (Contributed)

Emmett Quintal may have found his calling on the green.

The four-year-old recently aced the second hole at the Cedar Heights Community Association’s par 3 golf course in Blind Bay.

He and his dad, Michael Quintal, are regulars at the family friendly course. The day Emmett scored his hole-in-one, Saturday, July 3, involved a warm up on the first hole before the excitement at the second.

Emmett said he had to aim the ball really well in order to get a hole-in-one at the second hole, and was over the moon when he realized it had happened.

Emmett said the Cedar Heights golf course is his favourite, and he visits it as often as he can. Michael was extremely proud after watching his son finish the hole, and said he is very happy with the improvements that have been made to the course to ensure it is fun for him and his son.

Volunteers helping at the Cedar Heights centre that day were also delighted to see Emmett achieve a hole-in-one. Dean Wallace, a volunteer who has been working on the golf course for four years, said he had never heard of a golfer getting a hole-in-one on the course before.

Children 12 and under play free at the Cedar Heights golf course if a paying adult accompanies them. Fees for adults are $10 per golfer and $5 for youth for nine or 18 holes.

“The Cedar Heights Community Association is very happy to have young and skilled golfers like Emmett playing and making memories on the course with their parents,” reads a media release from the association. “Whether you are a sports star like Emmett, or just want to take a swing at golf for the first time, Cedar Heights welcomes you to their course. If you are lucky, Emmett might even give you a few tips on finishing the hole in just one shot!”

For more information, visit cedarheightscommunity.ca.

