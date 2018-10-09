Fulton Maroons hold back Titans

The Fulton Maroons stopped the South Kam Titans 14-7 in an Interior Senior AA Varsity Football Association defensive slugfest Friday night at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

It was 7-3 Fulton at the half. Evan Trottier scored on two short touchdown runs and booted both converts to lead the Maroons.

Both offences had trouble generating any momentum in a tough, hard-hitting game under the lights.

Fulton head coach Mike Scheller and staff were ecstatic with the Maroons’ level of play after struggling in the pre-season.

“Our kids fought their butts off tonight and in the end, we controlled field position and got the win,” said Scheller. “Quin Willamson made some excellent punts for us to pin South Kam deep. Quaid Willett was a dynamo on special teams, making tackles and downing punts. Special teams were effective for us. We recovered a short kick, made a fake punt and blocked two kicks. Defensively, DT Liam Gombrich was a beast. He’s a great kid who is very tough to block. Linebackers Quin Williamson and Dayton Ingenhaag led the way with six tackles each.”

Scheller said defensive coaches Ethan Schulz and Bryan Cragg designed a very good game-plan which was well executed.

“Nate Foster improves every week and he had a very good game at corner and receiver,” said Scheller. “He gave us a very solid effort on Friday night. Safety Evan Trottier was also very good defensively. He defended the pass well and is a sure and tough tackler. Team leaders Logan Higgs and Carson Harrower had very good games at defensive line.”

Fulton visits the Westsyde Blue Wave in league play Friday night in Kamloops. The VSS Panthers host the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops (7:30 p.m.) at the college turf.

