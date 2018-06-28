Gators snap Nitros for title

Sarah McDonnell of the White House Mortgage Gators reaches home safely as Tori Reid of the Competition Exteriors Dynamite reaches for a throw in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoff finals Wednesday night at Kin Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

They went from worst to first in a hurry.

The White House Mortgage Gators swept nemesis Competition Exteriors Dynamite in straight games for the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoff title Wednesday night at Kin Park.

The third-place Nitros were undefeated through the opening two rounds so the last-place Gators had to beat them twice for glory and they did in dominating fashion, winning 16-3 and 10-1.

Tiffany Disher went 3-for-4 with four RBI to spark the Gators in Game 1. Clean-up hitter Iva Weins drove in three runs on three hits, while lead-off batters Sarah McDonnell and Ellie Lane each went 3-for-4 with one RBI. AJ Smith went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple to make it 13-0 at one point. Denise Farmer took the win.

“Tiffany Disher had a spectacular display at rover in addition to her hot bats,” said Michelle Embleton of the Gators.

Lead-off hitter McDonnell exploded in the nightcap by going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six ribbies.

Weins was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, while Courtney McKenzie was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Tracey Cameron and Kate Carter each added two hits in three plate appearances. Farmer tossed another gem.

“We had a great end to our season and we would really like to thank our sponsor Deb at White House Mortgages,” added Embleton.

The rest of the Gators’ roster: Alicia Carter, Courtney Dye, Jennifer Doyle, Kelli Graham, Lynn Orsak, Melissa Locke, Nancy Lafreniere.

“We struggled to get our bats going,” said league director Shelly Ouellette, of the Nitros. “Thank you to all the ladies for a great season and to our sponsor Competition Exteriors.”