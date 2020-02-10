Vernon’s well-known Block bowling family recently gathered at Lincoln Lanes for a four-generation game. The match included (from left) Art Block, Brittany Meyer, Jake Block, Hannah Meyer and (front) Nora Meyer. (Diane Block photo)

Generations gather for family game at Vernon bowling centre

Four generations from the Block family enjoy fun family outing

Four generations, one game, five smiles.

Vernon’s Block family, fixtures at Lincoln Lanes bowling centre for decades, decided to have a generational game on a recent Saturday afternoon.

Taking part were family patriarch Art Block, 82; his son, Jake, 57; Jake’s daughter, Brittany Meyer, who came up with the idea (and whose mom, Diane, refused to give up her age); and Brittany’s daughters Hannah, five, and Nora, three.

“It was a great way to celebrate family and have some fun at the same time,” said Diane, who served as photographer and cheerleader.

The game was played on one of Lincoln’s specialty lanes that has bumpers guarding the gutters for the young bowlers (the adults were not allowed to use said bumpers).

Hannah recorded her first-ever 100-plus game, finishing with a 109 while Nora bowled a 65.

READ MORE: Block builds up 400 resumé

The adult Blocks – who bowl together in league play Tuesday evenings – were led by Jake, who rolled a 228. Brittany fashioned a 189 to edge grandpa Art by three pins. Art was two balls away from an elusive perfect game in 2015.

Art is the only Block bowling twice a week and the only left-hander in the family. He also competes in league play Thursday evenings.


