Greater Vernon ringette excited to return to ice

Registration for all age groups now taking place for the 2021-22 season

The Greater Vernon Ringette Association (GVRA) is calling athletes of age to register for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

After a tough 2020 season riddled with cancellations, the GVRA is thrilled to be returning to the ice.

“This upcoming season is looking extremely positive and promising not only because it is a return to normality but is also set-up for a fantastic year of ringette,” said Rosemary Manton, president of the GVRA. “The association has been hard at work to plan events for athletes to have a great 2021 season.”

The 2021-2022 season will see Vernon host the B.C. Winter Games for the U16 age group. It is a large event of which U16 ringette players can participate in.

Additionally, the GVRA will offer three Zone development teams for the age groups of U14, U16, and U19.

“We’re just as excited as our athletes to get our events up and running again,” said Manton. “To be able to see the familiar and new faces on the ice having fun and being part of this community will be a fantastic feeling.”

Outside of the great events and competition being offered this year, ringette offers children a chance to build team and leadership skills, and making lifelong friends while staying active over the winter season. All of this and more is offered at a reasonable price. GVRA offers family discounts, with a $100 discount for families of three or more.

Register, participate and be a part of the comeback season.

To register, visit www.vernonringette.com.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon ringette blasts into tournament mode



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Sports