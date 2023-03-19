The next two games of the series will be held in Revelstoke. Bob Marsh File Photo

The next two games of the series will be held in Revelstoke. Bob Marsh File Photo

Grizzlies squeeze by Princeton 2-1 in second game of conference final

Series stands at one game a piece and heads to Revelstoke

Following an overtime win Friday night March 17, The Princeton Posse fell in a 2-1 decision to Revelstoke Saturday.

The conference final series now stands at 1-1 and moves to Revelstoke for games 3 and 4, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21 and 22.

Game 5 will be at home Friday, March 24.

All the counting was finished Saturday in the first period.

Ty Russell started the scoring for Princeton on the powerplay, assisted by Sean Mitchell and Brennan Watterson, early in the frame.

Carter Bettenson and Porter Trevelyan then scored for Revelstoke within one minute of each other to make the contest 2-1. Assists went to Ethan Mattern, Luke Aston and Austin Wooley.

While the Posse gave the Grizzlies five powerplay opportunities that team was not able to capitalize on any of them.

Shots on net were 31 for Revelstoke and 29 for Princeton, however the home team outplayed the opponents in the third period substantially, with 12 shots compared to the Grizzlies’ 5.

Jozef Kuchaslo showed grace under pressure in net for Revelstoke and was that team’s game star.

Defenseman Grady Sterling-Ponech was game star for Princeton.

On the other side of the Kootenay International Junior League Saturday night the Kimberley Dynamiters beat the Beaver Valey Nitehawks 5-1 to make that series 2-0.

Related: Princeton takes the lead in KIJHL conference final

Related: Conference final will be ‘a dog fight’, says Princeton coach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course
Next story
Red hot Vipers win their fifth straight, dousing the Smoke Eaters 2-1

Just Posted

An opportunity to be an extra in a Hallmark movie is happening this Monday. (Contributed)
Extra, Extra! Now’s the chance to be in a movie

Vipers defenceman Anthony Cliche (#37) parries away Trail’s Nicholas Remissong in BCHL action on Saturday night, where the Vipers won 2-1. (Vernon Vipers Twitter)
Red hot Vipers win their fifth straight, dousing the Smoke Eaters 2-1

Happy birthday to Vernon resident Edna Ratzliff, who turns 106 Sunday, March 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon resident reflects on 106 years

Residents of Vernon’s Canterbury Court raised more than $2,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
Vernon seniors care deeply about hospice society

Pop-up banner image