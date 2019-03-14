Montreal Canadiens’ Tomas Tatar, left, celebrates with teammate Phillip Danault, right, after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Historic broadcast: Believed to be first NHL game in Plain Cree language

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis

History could be made later this month with the broadcast of what’s believed to be the first NHL game called in the Plains Cree language.

The game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes is to air on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on March 24.

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.

The broadcast will come on the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey stops in Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton.

APTN chief executive officer Jean La Rose says it coincides with UNESCO’s declaration of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

La Rose says supporting that declaration is an important move toward reconciliation in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1
Next story
Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

Just Posted

Vernon Winter Carnival, city reach lease deal on office

Carnival staying put in city-owned building after signing five-year lease deal

Midtown Bistro welcomes gender-neutral washrooms

Vernon restaurant installs some creative signs on two washroom facilities, available for all

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Vernon skip in hunt at B.C. U18 Curling Finals

Erik Colwell and his teammates from across B.C. have started 3-0 on Vancouver Island

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Vernon drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Judge said South Okanagan man’s moves were ‘straight out of sexual predator’s playbook’

Guilty verdict for Penticton man who exposed genitals to youth

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. Premier Horgan rubs elbows with constituents in Penticton

He hosted a meet and greet in the city following an annoucement in OK Falls regarding timber

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Bus company applies to drop Shuswap stops

Rider Express Transportation wants to eliminate four locations, add routes

Most Read