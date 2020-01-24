Players battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev

Hockey players in PEI warned of season suspensions for online trash talk

Any minor league player who violates social media policy will be suspended for rest of season

The governing body for organized hockey in Prince Edward Island is taking a tough stance on the issue of online harassment.

Hockey PEI has sent a letter to several minor leagues warning that any players who violate the organization’s social media policy will be suspended for the rest of the season.

“We have seen repeated behaviour in violation of the social media policy — threats, derogatory behaviour such as pictures, and that sort of thing,” executive director Geoff Kowalski said in an interview.

“We’ve continuously warned members, and we’ve warned teams. We want to get a harsher message across that this stuff is not acceptable. Hopefully our members will realize the impact that it has — not only on them as individuals, but also the people around them.”

Kowalski would not talk about any specific incidents, and said there have been no issues since the new penalty was announced last week.

He said the online activity has more to do with society than hockey, but it’s up to organizers to react to it.

“It’s so convenient for kids to communicate with each other now. In the past in hockey, you might see a player on a team every few weeks and you have time to let the feud stay on the ice. Now they’re able to message each other the second they’re off the ice,” he said.

He said Hockey PEI will look to provide some education as a way to help prevent such harassment in the future.

The issue came up for discussion when hockey executives from Atlantic Canada met last week in St. John’s, N.L.

Nic Jansen, executive director of Hockey New Brunswick, said incidents in his province are examined on a case-by-case basis, and punishments range from warnings to suspensions.

“Essentially every player … has access to social media accounts, whether it be Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. I’d say the majority of the members are aware of the risks involved and act professionally and use proper judgement, and then there are a few that post things they shouldn’t,” Jansen said.

READ MORE: 13-year-old B.C. hockey player quits team over bullying

“I think the key is educating the membership of the risks involved of posting inappropriate things on social media,” he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Atom A Vipers dominant at Kelowna tournament

Just Posted

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14,000 in phone scam

RCMP warn of Granparent Scam in the Okanagan after December incident

Okanagan College invites Vernon into the Bunker

A series of open houses shows prospective students, creative writers the on-site printing press

Venue changes for first ever Adult Prom in Vernon

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” changes location to Lodge

Outpouring of community support for Vernon’s needy

Donations, generosity warm many experiencing homelessness during cold snap

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

Avalanche danger closes Highway 1 near Chase

The highway is closed in both directions east of Chase

B.C. comic wins judgment after club owner slaps cellphone out of his hands

Incident happened last summer when Garrett Clark was performing in Abbotsford

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Ministry of transportation expects to open road for “essential travel only” from noon-8 p.m. Friday.

Albas to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

Event will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Tuesday, Feb. 11

Campfires no longer permitted at Kelowna scout camp

City of Kelowna said they rejected Camp Dunlop’s fire permit due to stricter bylaws

Symphony shows versatility with rock odyssey

Musicians play Otis Rush in the morning, Bryan Adams in the afternoon, Natalie Cole in the evening

Most Read