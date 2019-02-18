Home loss ends Vernon Vipers’ long weekend win streak

The Vernon Vipers ended the three games in three nights weekend with two wins, one loss

Nicholas Cherkowski bounces off Brian Scoville of the Langley Rivermen at Kal Tire Place Sunday. The Rivermen took the game 4-2. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

After starting the long weekend with back to back wins, the Vernon Vipers lost their edge against the Langley Rivermen at home Sunday.

The Vipers’ two goals came from Matt Kowalski and Jagger Williamson but they fell short and left the Rivermen ahead 4-2 at the buzzer.

The Vernon Vipers grabbed four out of six points over the weekend. Watch the Hytec Post Game Wrap with Graham Turnbull.https://t.co/pePzw4z0eq — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) February 18, 2019

Related: Sale talks progress for Vernon Vipers

Related: Vipers make deadline deals

Vernon started off sharp with a red hot power play and a 5-0 shot advantage in which Kowalski took an early lead of 1-0 for the Vipers. However, Langley responded less than a minute later with a goal from Riley Wallack.

Riverman Brian Scoville found Trevor Ayre and gave Langley the lead, spelling the end of the game for Vernon goalie Bradley Cooper instead giving way to Aidan Porter.

Chase Pletzke brought the Rivermen up 3-1 before the Vipers lost Jesse Lansdell and Williamson to the box for a full two minutes. Williamson earned a 10-minute misconduct, and the Snakes lost Mark Ferner.

Despite a strong showing in the second period, the Vipers couldn’t find the net. Riverman Kalen Szeto, however, could and extended Langley’s lead.

Williamson claimed Vernon’s second and final goal of the game in the third before pulling Porter from the net, but it was too little too late.

Jagger Williamson scores to cut the Langley Rivermen's lead to 4-2. 12 minutes left in the 3rd period. — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) February 17, 2019

Sunday’s loss fell on the heels of a 7-5 win in West Kelowna. The Vipers lead the game with 46 shots on net to the Warriors’ 23. The Vipers’ back-t0-back powerplay goals in the third secured their win.

Connor Marritt, Ben Sanderson, Elan Bar Lev Wise, Logan Cash, Williamson, Lansdell and Teddy Wooding scored for the Vipers.

Saturday’s win was amplified by a physical 5-4 win against the Nanaimo Clippers in front of 2,000 fans at Kal Tire Place Friday, in which the Vipers recovered from a deficit in the third period.

Nick Cherkowski, Marritt, Williamson, Wooding and Kowalski were responsible for Vernon’s five goals.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.