‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

With the Canadian Hockey League season’s status up in the air due to coronavirus worries, concerns have been brought up about the pending status of the 2020 Memorial Cup set to be hosted in Kelowna in May.

On March 12, the CHL pressed pause on the remaining games of the three leagues, including all Kelowna Rockets games. The CHL and partners said that they remain hopeful the Memorial Cup will happen with a statement on Friday.

“At this time it remains our hope that the event will continue as scheduled,” reads a release from the CHL.

“However more information will be shared as details around the balance of the 2019-20 season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.”

It remains our hope that the 2020 #MemorialCup will continue as scheduled, however more information will be shared as details around the balance of the 2019-20 #CHL season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances. pic.twitter.com/BrR3fnyQIy — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) March 13, 2020

Earlier this week, the NHL postponed all hockey activities until further notice and all Hockey Canada sanctioned events, including the BCHL, KIJHL and minor hockey championships have either been cancelled completely or suspended.

