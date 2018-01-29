Host AquaJets win SnowFest Cup

The host Kelowna AquaJets made the most of familiar surroundings to win the overall team title at 2018 edition of the SnowFest Swim Meet.

Ninety-three Jets swimmers pooled their efforts at the H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre, Jan. 19 to 21, to capture the SnowFest Cup.

Andrea Kraetzer’s 50m freestyle swim landed her the No. 1 ranking in Canada for 12- and 13-year-old girls in this event.She won five gold medals and three silvers over the weekend. Kraetzer, 13, also swam to Westerns qualifying times and a Canadian Junior Championship qualifying time.

Ava Toyata, 13, swam to Western’s qualifying times in multiple events, winning five silver medals and one bronze/

Axana Merckx swam to two new club records in the 50 and 100 m backstroke events, raced to two new senior national times, and won seven gold and two silver medals.

Molly Hill put her game on record board in the 200 backstroke event, winning a gold and silver medal, and swimming to a new senior national time.

Abigail Jerome, 12, won a gold medal, a silver and two bronze in the girls 12-13 year old events over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rachel McInnes won a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze. Erin Epp won a gold and two silvers and swam to Westerns qualifying times, while Lucy Hill and Christina Wright each won a silver medal.

Sylvie Boschman won two bronze medals, while teammate Megan Forrest won a silver.

Sara Gray took home the hardware in the form of three golds and a bronze, while Kodi Wiman received two bronze medals.

Georgia Pengilly won two silver medals and qualified for Westerns in three events. Her sister, Jacklyn, swam to her first Provincial Tier II time.

Gabby Hanvold won a gold medal and three bronze medals,while Paige Foster and Taylor Desrosier both received bronze medals.

Ella Rolleston swam to a Westerns qualifying time in the 1500m freestyle.

In the boys events, Marc Toyata won two gold and two silver medals, Quin Toyata won two bronze medals and Jasper Stone won three gold medals.

In the 12-13 year old boy events, Pierson Piche, 13, swam to one gold medal and five silver medals while Keaton Russell, 13, won a gold medal, a silver medal and three bronze medals.

Liam Collie, 12, won gold in both the 100m and 200m fly, while Ethan Gray joined him on the podium in the same events with two bronze medals.

Flyn Huber, 13, swam to two gold two bronze, while Noah Semashkewich won a gold and a

silver medal.

In 11-and-under, Aiden Kirk, 10, led the way with three gold medals, two silvers and two bronze medals. Grayson Graf won two silvers while Sawyer Nabozniak, 9, won a bronze.

In boys 14-15 year-old events Volodymyr Matushevskyy won a silver medal in the 100m and 200m butterfly, while Paul Neupert won a bronze in the 100m fly.

Nathaniel Hees won gold in both the 100 and 200m butterfly, added two bronze medals and also qualified for Westerns.

Swimmers with 100 per cent personal best times include Nathanial Hees, Ava Toyata, Lucy Hill, Keaton Russel, Noah Semashkewich, Brock Campbell, Liam Chew, Celina Dallow, Rhys Howell, Juliet Nicholson, Hannah Scuka, Dakota Wiman, Jovin Bertoia, Sylvie Boschman, Meagan Corrigan,Helene Denney, Lexis Falkingham, Sara Gray, Jessica Kim, Alexa Kormany, Isla O’Connor, Kyra Sewell, Will Thorsteinson, Kodi Wiman, Aiden Kirk, Kyla Johnson, Noella Quadri, Jordan Meyer and Erik Wheeler.

Tier one provincial long-course new qualifying swims were had by Megan Frame, Grayson Graf, Abigail Nicholson, Oliver Dickieson, Aiden Kirk, Sylvie Boschman, Meagan Corrigan, Megan Forest, Kodi Wiman, Sara Gray, Athina Merckx, Sarah Courtenay, Noah Semashkewich, Ethan Gray, Keaton Russell, Flyn Huber, Abigail Jerome, and Daniil Savelev.

New tier two provincial long-course qualifying swims were swam by Erin Epp, Lucy Hill, Andrea Kraetzer, Volodymyr Matushevskyy, Rachel McInnes, Paul Neupert, Ella Rolleston, Leo Egarhos, Madison Comeau and Christina Wright.

