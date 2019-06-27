Ice Cold Pitches melt Dynamite in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch final

Fourth in the regular season, No. 1 in the post-season.

The Ice Cold Pitches captured the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League’s playoff championship Wednesday, doubling the Competition Exteriors Dynamite 10-5 in the one-game, winner-take-all showdown.

The Dynamite forced the battle Wednesday at Kin Race Track with a 16-5 thumping of the previously unbeaten Pitches in the first game of the true double-knockout final a week earlier.

Coach Wayne Ovens’ Ice Cold squad started frosty Wednesday, trailing the Dynamite 5-2 after two innings, before erupting for eight unanswered runs over the final innings.

Taryn Robertson, who missed the championship game a week earlier due to her daughter’s graduation, went 4-for-four with three singles and a double to pace the Ice Cold Pitches’ offence. Brittany Medhurst was 4-for-5, Shaina McGiverin was 3-for-4 with three doubles, while Sheila Martin, Steph Worthington-White and pitcher Marlee Hartman all contributed three hits apiece.

Rounding out the Pitches’ roster are Jenny Gartner, Tracy Bell, Tracy Solmes, Katie Yavis, Laura Hopkins, Olivia Trepanier, Lindsay Anderson, Jacqueline Rivard, Vanessa Bostock and Lindsay Horton.

For the Dynamite, pitcher Sheena Haines battled the wind and tossed a great game, helping out offensively with two hits and an RBI.

Kristi Spelay had four hits and was perfect at the plate, as was Korri Vandale, who went 3-for-3. Tamara Milford had three hits in four plate appearances with a run driven in. Shelly Ouellette was 2-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly, and Greg Barry, Jessica Hallam, Chelsey Adams and Linda Castonguay each had two hits.

“We struggled to string our hits together, said Ouellette. “We started strong with runs scored in the first and second, but things would not come together for the rest of the game, leaving batters stranded on the bases.

“Still, it was a great season; second in the league, second in the playoffs. We have nothing to complain about.”



