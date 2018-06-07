Jurassic World vets spark Tirecraft

FILE — Chris Swinburn of Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. prepares to deliver a pass in front of Auto Quest’s Isaac Walton in NOSL play recently in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Black Press)

Jurassic World came to Vernon Wednesday night to help propel red-hot Peters Tirecraft to a 2-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Outlaws at MacDonald Park.

With many regular players working or hurt, Tirecraft was forced to call on the experienced trio of Brad Conlin, John Farina and Robert Spraggs, along with emergency reserve JD Spraggs, to fill in the void with large minutes of playing time.

Even with the reserves, the game was pretty even for the first half with Igor Sergiychuck of Tirecraft scoring on a penalty shot and the Outlaws burying a looping shot from distance late in the half to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Outlaws used their subs to their benefit in the second half and controlled most of the possession and pushed hard to even the score, but as Tirecraft has done all season, their superb defence sparkled.

Kenzal Aarts-Roman used his speed to get into the Outlaws’ 18 midway through the second half and the ball finally worked its way to Mike Conlin, who calmly pushed the ball past the keeper for the winner.

The Longhorn Man of the Match for Tirecraft was Brock Reim for his superb two-way play. Tirecraft has won three straight.

Meanwhile, North Enderby Timber dispatched Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. 5-0 st Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Timber capitalized quickly and often in a predictable chippy and heated affair before the 2017 Gibson Cup finalists.

Gabriel Price opened the scoring at 20 minutes by tucking in the rebound off a poorly-handled save after a shot by Brent Poulsen.

Poulsen extended the lead by using his speed to tame a through ball from Billy Pilkington and calmly finish.

The Timber then earned a 35-yard free kick which Pilkington hit left-footed to the top of the 18 to James Huntington, who climbed over a defender to nod in the 3-0 tally.

Pilkington, named the Earth FX Man of the Match, made it 4-0 on a left-footer corker which left the keeper baffled as the ball bounced in off the goal-line.

Poulsen finished the offence after a series of passes. Ross MacDonald forced a ball from deep in the NET zone up to Danny Stein at the half line. Stein corralled the ball and dip-pity-do’d around the pressing defence before placing a magical ball over the defenders to Poulsen.