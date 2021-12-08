Vernon Panthers forward Baltaj Kalhar (14) goes up for two points over Nigel List of Fulton during the Maroons’ annual Junior Boys Tip-Off Basketball Tournament at Fulton Secondary. (Darren Hove photo)

Kamloops school takes Vernon tip-off basketball tourney

Westsyde defeats three Vernon junior boys team to take top spot in four-team event

The only team from out of town left with the championship trophy at the annual Fulton Maroons Junior Boys Tip-Off basketball tournament Dec. 3 and 4.

The Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops went 3-0 in the four-team round robin, scoring victories over three Vernon entries: the host Maroons, Vernon Panthers and Seaton Sonics.

The Cats were 2-1, Fulton was 1-2 and Seaton went 0-3 in the first tournament of the year.

