Kamloops school takes Vernon tip-off basketball tourney

The only team from out of town left with the championship trophy at the annual Fulton Maroons Junior Boys Tip-Off basketball tournament Dec. 3 and 4.
The Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops went 3-0 in the four-team round robin, scoring victories over three Vernon entries: the host Maroons, Vernon Panthers and Seaton Sonics.
The Cats were 2-1, Fulton was 1-2 and Seaton went 0-3 in the first tournament of the year.
