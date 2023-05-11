Kamloops Venom put bite on Vernon Tigers

TOJLL: Reigning champs erupt for nine goals in final 20 minutes for 15-5 victory in Armstrong

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white) hung in for 40 minutes against the undefeated Kamloops Venom before the Snakes exploded for nine third-period goals on their way to a 15-5 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League victory, Wednesday, May 10, in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

A third-period offensive outburst helped the Kamloops Venom sting the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers 15-5 in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Wednesday, May 10, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Ahead 6-4 after 40 minutes, the league-leading Venom erupted for nine goals in the final 20 minutes in a battle between the top-two teams early in the season.

Owen Barrow and Dane Kinney each scored twice in the final frame to lead Kamloops. Trey Dergousoff also had two goals for the Venom while Seamus Bankier finished with 1+3. Robert Gerow was also a key to the Kamloops win as the netminder finished with 57 saves on the evening.

Caden Peters scored three times for the Tigers, while singles went to Carston Disher and Aidan Wattie.

Colton Colmorgen had two assists. Derek Pereboom had 39 saves in goal for the Tigers, who fell to 3-2 and had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Kamloops is 5-0 atop the standings. Both Tigers losses have been at the hands of the Venom.

Vernon takes on the Kelowna Kodiaks (0-5-1) Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at the Nor- Val Sports Centre

