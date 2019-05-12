Kelowna edges Vernon accountants in 45+ men’s soccer

Kelowna Soccer United shot out to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat Vernon Bosman Accounting 4-3 in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 345+ Soccer League action at MacDonald Park.

Mike Bertoia scored twice and Walter Morel added a single to shoot United out to the 3-0 lead. Bertoia’s shot from the top of the box beat keeper Yogi Kongsdorf 10 minutes in. Morel blasted a left footer just inside the post, followed by Bertoia’s second of the match after he deftly poked the ball past a defender to go in all alone to score.

Facing an early defecit, the bean counters put away their abacus and plugged in their adding machine. They sustained some pressure and were rewarded with a couple of goals, when injured keeper Adrian Shura couldn’t hold on to a cross, only to have it drop to Bosman’s Mike Barrajon. Shortly after, another cross from the right side found its way through two defenders and spun its way to an open Barrajon who tapped it into the net. While the goals were unlucky for United, Bosman’s resilience gave them those opportunities to be within one goal by half-time.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Marlon Weidlich put a low ball into the six yard box and Chiang Lee stretched to put it into the net, giving United a 4-2 lead. Bosman’s best chance came shortly after, when some poor passing by United resulted in a three-on-1 inside the six-yard box. Bosman’s striker somehow put it over the bar. Despite United’s continual attack, they could not muster up any more goals, whereas Bosman made it close when a long ball went over top of three defenders creating a three-on-zero situation with a cut back to a free Barrajon, who tapped it into the open net for the hat trick.

Elsewhere:

VERNON KAL TIRE 4 BRANDT’S CREEK 0

Brandt’s started strong and had the first chance of the game, only to be denied by stand-in goalie Mark Budgen. Kal Tire slowly gained control and John Orton opened the score from the penalty spot after Clint Dickinson was brought down in the box. The game opened up in the second half. Rookie Chad Bennet scored twice, once off a great feed by Orton. Winger Bobby Zalick completed the scoring after a great run.

REAL JVL 0 R&B RENTED MULES 0

Real JVL dominated the play most of the night but was unable to find the back of the net. The Mules created some odd-man rushes but keeper Jay Christensen was up to the task.

INTERIOR BEVERAGES 2 MIND SMART UNITED 2

The first half of the game was evenly matched with opportunities both ways. Nick Ramos squeaked one in on a goal mouth scramble for IB to open up the scoring, but Mind Smart responded with a goal of their own.

In the second half, Mind Smart pulled ahead with a converted penalty shot from a pull down in the box. The rest of the game, IB tried to mount a comeback with pressure on the Mind Smart defence, but their defence was solid. The force was with them, as shot after shot went wide or off the timbers. Finally, “Never Quit Chris” got tired of the crossbar challenge Steve, Derek and Sam were playing and tucked in goal in the final minute to even up the score.

BROWN BENEFITS 1 MISSION CLEANERS 0

A penalty shot with only 10 minutes left was all that separated the teams. In a game of few chances, Grant Campbell converted from the spot after Jimmy Kruiper was brought down in the box. Mission keeper John Kreutzer made key saves in the game to hold the game scoreless until the penalty call. An excellent game by both teams was settled by the narrowest of margins. Browns backup keeper Steven Heiss recorded the shutout but gave all the credit to his awesome defense in front of him.

PENTICTON 2 MABUI 0

Ben Cougny scored one goal in each half to secure a hard fought game. Mabui’s defence was well organized and kept them in the game.



