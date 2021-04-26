Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland. (Contributed)

A Kelowna golfer took home the championship title at the National Women’s Golf Association’s professional golf tournament in Florida earlier this week.

After a long time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Osland was back on the green at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando. The tournament took place from April 20 to 21 and saw golfers from all over the world.

“It’s probably the longest I’ve gone without playing a big tournament. It was over a year,” Osland told Capital News. It’s the 27-year-old’s third professional win.

Osland had a bit of a rough start, with the first round being delayed after ten holes due to a storm delay. In addition, she was playing with a heavy heart after hearing the news that her longtime golf coach, Sean Richardson, had passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. Since 2013, Richardson was the director of instruction at The Harvest Golf Club. He was also a technical coach for the Kelowna chapter of B.C. Special Olympics for most of the past decade.

This one is for you, Coach.

Teed off in my tournament this week with a heavy heart after the devastating loss of my…

Posted by Megan Osland Golf on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

He had texted her just days before reminding her to “Just trust yourself” — so she did.

“He was always so encouraging and just believed in me so much. I definitely felt like he was there and he’ll be watching over me for sure from now on while I am playing,” said Osland.

Play resumed the morning after the storm and golfers were able to finish off the first round. Osland was four over par and in ninth place. After a 40 minute break, the final round started. She bogeyed the first hole and then made nine birdies in her next 12 holes.

She ended up five under par for the day, winning the tournament, beating Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) player Paula Creamer by two strokes.

“It was a really good start to my season,” Osland stated. “Paula Creamer is a big-time LPGA player, so to beat her was a cool experience. I got to meet her too; she was really nice.”

Osland dedicated the win to her coach Sean Richardson who she says will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Currently, she is in Ormand Beach, Florida, getting ready for the 36 hole qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open being held at the Ocean Side Country Club on April 26. If Osland makes it to the U.S. Women’s Open, you can watch her play on television.

