Kelowna Rockets name new captain

Tyson Feist of the Kelowna Rockets skates during a game against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on March 11, 2020. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets have named their next captain — 20-year-old defenceman Tyson Feist.

The 26th captain in franchise history, Feist is taking the reins following last season’s decision to rotate alternates after captain Nolan Foote left the team to play with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils last season.

“Tyson exudes leadership and character,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette. “He will be a great example for our group both on and off the ice.”

The Dawson Creek product is suiting up for his fourth season in the WHL, previously playing for the Spokane Chiefs and the Regina Pats. Kelowna acquired Feist from the Pats in January 2020.

“It’s a huge honour, especially in this organization where there have been a lot of great captains,” said Feist. “To be one of those guys to wear the C and lead the team is a huge honour for me.”

Feist has appeared in 122 regular-season WHL games, posting 33 points (4 goals, 29 assists) and 128 penalty minutes. This year, he attended the Arizona Coyotes development camp after going undrafted in the NHL entry draft.

Feist’s first game as captain will come on Oct. 8 as the Rockets open the season on the road against the Victoria Royals.

