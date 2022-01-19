Kelowna Rockets postpone games due to COVID-19

The Rockets, along with the Brandon Wheat Kings are both shutdown due to COVID outbreaks

The Kelowna Rockets are once again shutting down all hockey-related activities due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 19), the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced that the Rockets, along with the Brandon Wheat Kings are shutting down because multiple players and staff members have been added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list. Some members on the list have tested positive and others are just showing symptoms.

The league is working with their own chief medical officer on the situation. There have been three games delayed as a result of the recent team outbreaks:

Friday, Jan. 21 – Kelowna at Everett (rescheduled to Feb. 6) and Brandon at Regina

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Kelowna at Vancouver

As per WHL Protocols, all individuals are required to complete a PCR test to confirm the rapid antigen positive test result. Players or Hockey Operations staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not permitted to resume team activities or come into close contact with teammates or Club staff until they have returned a negative test result or completed the required isolation period.

