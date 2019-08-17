(Contributed file photo)

Kelowna Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

The aspiring next generation of Rockets stars will soon take the ice at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s largest projected rookie camp in recent years starts Aug. 19, four weeks ahead of the start of the WHL season. Scheduled to attend camp this year is 160 players (subject to change) who will fight for a chance to earn a spot at the Rockets’ main camp.

“It’s our biggest camp in about six years,” said assistant general manager Lorne Frey.

“Normally we only have 90 to 100 kids at this camp, but we’re very excited to have a lot of good young players coming.”

Kelowna management will also get a first look at the Rockets class of 2019 bantam draft picks at the rookie camp.

The week-long rookie camp’s conclusion will lead directly into the Rockets’ main camp on Aug. 23.

Kelowna’s upcoming Memorial Cup season starts Sept. 21.

