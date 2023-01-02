Brandon McMillan won the 2022 Spengler Cup with HC Ambri-Piotta. (Brandon McMillan/Twitter)

Brandon McMillan won the 2022 Spengler Cup with HC Ambri-Piotta. (Brandon McMillan/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets vet victorious in Switzerland

McMillan wins 2022 Spengler Cup

Longtime Kelowna Rockets fans may have recognized a familiar face if they tuned into the Spengler Cup hockey tournament over the holidays.

Brandon McMillan, who spent his entire junior hockey career with Kelowna between 2006 and 2010, hoisted the championship trophy with Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta on New Year’s Eve.

Held between Boxing Day and the New Year annually in Davos, Switzerland, the Spengler Cup pits European clubs as well as a Team Canada squad made up of players playing in Europe against each other.

The 32-year-old McMillan had 169 points in 251 games in the WHL, enough for him to be drafted in the third round of the NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

He spent the next five seasons bouncing around between the Ducks organization and the Arizona Coyotes, even making an eight-game pit stop with the Vancouver Canucks, before crossing over to European leagues.

In his second season with HC Ambri-Piotta, he has notched nine points in the first 29 games of the National League season.

READ MORE: Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyKelowna Rockets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals
Next story
Bedard sets 5 records, Canada beats Slovakia 4-3 in OT to advance to world junior semis

Just Posted

COSAR volunteers train in the icy Okanagan Lake. 2022 was the third-busiest year on record for the search and rescue team. (COSAR/Submitted)
Working from mountain tops to the depths of Okanagan Lake: COSAR ‘s year in review

Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson’s (arguably) greatest hit, ‘Four Strong Winds,’ is about a relationship he had with a woman from Vernon. Tyson died Dec. 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Tyson’s greatest song has strong Vernon connection

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023