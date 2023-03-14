The Kelowna Owls are the fourth best team in the province. (@kssowlsbasketball/@darcywill.photo/Instagram)

Kelowna Secondary boys basketball finishes 4th in the province

Nash Semenuik led the team with 107 points in four games at the provincials

The Kelowna Secondary School Owls’ boys basketball team can hold their heads high after this season.

After a dominant season, the Owls played in the AAAA Boys Basketball High School provincials at the Langley Events Centre over the weekend. They went into the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in the province.

The Owls opened the provincials with wins against Claremont and Elgin Park to punch their ticket to the final four. In the semi-final matchup, they lost to number-one ranked Semiahmoo Secondary by the score of 96-68. Semiahmoo went on to win the provincials.

After the loss, the Owls went on to the third-fourth place game where they lost 71-66 to Oak Bay to finish as the fourth best team in the province.

The Owls’ Nash Semenuik totalled 107 points over the course of the four games.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. High School Basketball basketball Boys basketball Kelowna Okanagan

