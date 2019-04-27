Sun Devils’ Evan Meekma notched a homerun in last week’s win. Photo: Jeff Bligh

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

The Sun Devils bats are off to a hot start, but Kelowna’s college prep baseball team is looking to up their defence as the season is now full swing.

In a four games home-opener series against the Meadow Ridge Royals last weekend, the Sun Devils went 2-2. Kelowna’s bats were hot early, but defensive mistakes were costly for the Sun Devils.

“We need to clean it up behind to avoid giving teams additional opportunities. Overall, defensively we need to be better and take control of that side of the game,” said coach Derek McPherson.

“Offensively this weekend we were much better than our opening weekend, despite some key guys in the middle of our lineup still searching for their rhythm. Pitching wise, we’ve limited walks and throw a lot of strikes to date, both encouraging signs for our group.”

Evan Meekma led the way for the Sun Devils, driving in seven runs in four games. Pitchers Alex Thompson, Logan Bligh and Blake Badger were solid on the mound throughout the weekend.

The Sun Devils will look to bounce back and strengthen their game as they host the win-less Township of Langley Blue Sox for a four-game series starting Saturday at Edith Gay Park.

It’s the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association’s opening weekend.

“As we tighten up defensively, that will do wonders for both our defenders’ and our pitchers’ confidence and make us a bit more dangerous on a consistent basis,” said McPherson.

