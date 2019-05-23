Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

Mark Jennings-Bates is back behind the wheel at Rocky Mountain Rally this weekend

Local adrenaline junkie Mark Jennings-Bates is getting back into rally racing action.

The one-time Western Canada Open Class champion is taking on the challenge of returning to rally racing after a long break. He started in 2005 and quickly rose through the ranks.

Jennings-Bates and his team will be looking to compete with the newer and faster cars at the upcoming Rocky Mountain Rally Canadian championships.

“A lot has changed since I started rallying” Jennings-Bates said. “I think the completion is faster in general and the equipment is night-and-day different. We are running an old spec Mitsubishi which will struggle to keep up with the top five but with a little luck we can find our way there.”

The self-proclaimed “compassionate psychopath” has been seeking thrills all over the world with charity work and his various business work. He works now in Kelowna as a motivational speaker, consultant and life coach.

Jennings-Bates will be joined by his wife and co-driver Jackie, at the rally championships starting May 24 in Invermere, B.C. The duo will look for a strong showing to finish at the top of the 40-team race.

More information can be found at markjenningsbates.com or rockymountainrally.com.

