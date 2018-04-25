Ken Law is the new head coach of the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs. -Image: Jason Tansem

KIJHL’s Chiefs name Law new head coach

Ken Law, who coached for eight seasons in Osoyoos, has 40 years of coaching experience.

Ken Law wasn’t out of the junior hockey business for long.

The former Osoyoos Coyotes’ coach/GM was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach and assistant GM of the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs.

Not long after the Coyotes chose not to renew his contract this spring after eight seasons at the helm, Law was in touch with Chiefs’ head coach Jason Tansem.

Much to Law’s surprise, he was soon signing on with the Chiefs’ coach and management team.

“I asked Jason, almost jokingly, if they were hiring,” said Law, 61, who has been coaching hockey for 40 years. “I figured Jason was there to stay, but to my amazement he said they were. Sometimes good things happen and the timing couldn’t have been better for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

Law moves into the head coaching spot occupied by Tansem for the last four seasons. Tansem will stay on with the club as the Chiefs’ director of hockey operations and will also serve as Law’s assistant on the bench.

“Going forward, Jason will continue to focus on our recruiting efforts as well as our skill development sessions and camps,” said Chiefs general manager Grant Sheridan.

Under Law’s guidance, the Coyotes were a dominant force in the Okanagan Division, finishing first in the regular season in each of the last four years. Sheridan and the Chiefs are excited to have a person of Law’s credentials and experience come on board.

“Our organization continues to grow and is always looking to improve,” said Sheridan. “After a very successful season last year, we wanted to add another highly qualified individual to our staff and Ken Law is the perfect fit.

“Ken, who we have known and coached against for many years, has always been very successful at any level that he has coached.”

Law believes he is “on the same page” as Sheridan and Tansem and their approach to running a hockey team.

He also looks forward to coaching in a community where junior B hockey has proven to be a good fit.

“Kelowna has so many ways to draw players, the college is there, the city itself is a big draw, it’s such a great place for players to come to,” said Law, who is happy to be remaining in junior B hockey. “I love the KIJHL, it’s a great development league, and I don’t think there are many better places better to be than Kelowna.”

With Law now added to the mix, Tansem expects the organization to continue to take steps forward, both on and off the ice.

“The Chiefs have a tremendous nucleus coming back next season, and with all of our recruiting efforts in the works, we will definitely be able to add the right pieces to our puzzle,” said Tansem. “We want to continue to take steps to becoming a top contender each season within our league and ultimately move players on to the next level.”

Law will continue to live in Penticton but has a brother in Kelowna, giving him the option to stay in the city whenever he deems necessary during the hockey season.

