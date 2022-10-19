Kokanees make a grand splash in Penticton amid successful Vernon referendum

Noah Mulligan swims fly at the Pentathlon swim meet over the weekend. (Kokanee Swim Club photo)

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club (VKSC) had a successful swim meet in Penticton over the weekend.

Penticton hosted their annual Pentathlon swim meet along with a Jamboree for newer swimmers, which included nine teams from the Interior and Lower Mainland Oct. 14-16.

The VKSC fielded 25 swimmers and achieved 136 new best times in the Pentathlon and 10 swimmers in the Jamboree.

“Results were very strong considering the swimmers had only been training for two weeks leading up to the first competition of the year,” said VKSC’s Steven Vandermeulen.

“With the news of a new 50-metre pool approved by the voters of Vernon, the swimmers were excited to get to work and raced really hard over the three day meet.”

During the Jamboree, the newest swimmers tested their hard work from the last couple of weeks and were able to come away with 28 new best times.

Making their next step from Jamboree racing to regional swim meet racing was Norah Danielsson with a 200 Individual Medley time of 3:52.08. Also making the regional standard was Rylan McGowan in a time of 3:53.67. The VKSC Jamboree swimmers also included Davis Gordon, Joelle Martin, Jacob McLean, Kilian Russell, Nilah Mulligan, Chloe Ruessmann, Korbin Wade and Severin Williamson.

In the Pentathlon event the VKSC had three swimmers complete the full schedule of 15 races over the three days: Emily Adam, Julia Russell and Max Wright. Adam had significant drops in eight events including a 17-second drop in 200 backstroke. Russell improved her 100 backstroke and Wright dropped two seconds in the 100 butterfly.

Athletes who participated in the swim meet and improved in all their races include Violet Jenner, Janelle Johnson, Emily McWilliam, Noah Mulligan and Alex Puchkov.

“The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club had a great weekend of racing and is excited and looking forward to the new swimming facilities proposed for 2026,” said Vendermeulen.

Vernon hosts its own swim meet Nov 3-5.

READ MORE: Vernon affords city new active living centre, for 2026

READ MORE: Vernon swim club wades into new pool debate

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PentictonSwimmingVernon