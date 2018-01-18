Kootenay takes Prospects Game

Vernon’s Conor Webb, of the Okanagan Conference, stops Dashiel Thompson of the Kootenay Conference in the KIJHL Prospects Game Saturday in Rutland. (Photo Submitted)

Brock Palmer of the Kimberley Dynamiters scored twice as the Kootenay Conference grounded the Okanagan Conference 7-3 in the KIJHL’s Prospects Game Saturday at Rutland Arena.

Vernon’s Conor Webb, a late cut of the B.C. Hockey League Vipers, allowed the final three Kootenay goals while making 14 saves. Webb plays for the Chase Heat in the Junior B circuit. He is 9-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average.

The Heat, who just acquired Vernon’s high scoring Brady Marzocco from the North Okanagan Knights, are second in the Doug Birks Division at 21-14-0-2.

The Knights were represented in the Prospects Game by forward Ben Jossinet.

Bradley Ross and Aiden Jenner, both of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Ryan Piva of the Nelson Leafs, Riley Poffenroth of the Grand Forks Border Bruins and Johnny Elias of the Golden Rockets completed the Kootenay offence.

Reid Perepeliuk of the Kamloops Storm, with a deuce, and Brandon Onstein of the Osoyoos Coyotes replied for the Okanagan.

The Knights, meanwhile, entertain the Coyotes Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. The Knights are last in the Okanagan Division at 11-20-0-3.

