Vernon’s Conor Webb, of the Okanagan Conference, stops Dashiel Thompson of the Kootenay Conference in the KIJHL Prospects Game Saturday in Rutland. (Photo Submitted)

Kootenay takes Prospects Game

Kootenay takes KIJHL Prospects Game 7-3

Brock Palmer of the Kimberley Dynamiters scored twice as the Kootenay Conference grounded the Okanagan Conference 7-3 in the KIJHL’s Prospects Game Saturday at Rutland Arena.

Vernon’s Conor Webb, a late cut of the B.C. Hockey League Vipers, allowed the final three Kootenay goals while making 14 saves. Webb plays for the Chase Heat in the Junior B circuit. He is 9-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average.

The Heat, who just acquired Vernon’s high scoring Brady Marzocco from the North Okanagan Knights, are second in the Doug Birks Division at 21-14-0-2.

The Knights were represented in the Prospects Game by forward Ben Jossinet.

Bradley Ross and Aiden Jenner, both of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Ryan Piva of the Nelson Leafs, Riley Poffenroth of the Grand Forks Border Bruins and Johnny Elias of the Golden Rockets completed the Kootenay offence.

Reid Perepeliuk of the Kamloops Storm, with a deuce, and Brandon Onstein of the Osoyoos Coyotes replied for the Okanagan.

The Knights, meanwhile, entertain the Coyotes Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. The Knights are last in the Okanagan Division at 11-20-0-3.

RELATED:

Viper rookies relish home cooking

Previous story
Titans topple Panthers by 10
Next story
DCT Vikings finish fourth

Just Posted

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

UPDATED: Police identify would-be fraudster

North Okanagan RCMP say the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Input sought for Lumby schools

School District No. 22 seeks public opinion on how to proceed with Charles Bloom Secondary upgrades

Survey aids Social Planning Council

The Social Planning Council is conducting a follow-up survey on immigration and multiculturalism

Snow forecast may miss North Okanagan

Weather Network says B.C. to receive “most snow on earth” in next five days

The Hamlets at Vernon opens

New residential care home offers partners a way to stay together

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Most Read