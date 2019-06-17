Laughing all the way to undefeated Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League title

Brew Jays runners Alyssa Miller (front) and Richard Jodoin hold onto their hats as they fly around the bases on a Jodoin homer while For Hits and Giggles third baseman Iva Wiens awaits the throw during the A&W Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League playoff tournament in Lavington. For Hits and Giggles completed an undefeated season by downing AMI in the championship. The Brew Jays finished third. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

For Hits and Giggles had the last laugh on teams in the A&W Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League.

The 2017 playoff champions completed an undefeated season Sunday, downing AMI 25-23 in the final game at Lavington Park.

After opening the season with a 25-25 tie against the 2018 champions, Training House, the Gigglers rattled off 12 straight regular season wins to clinch the pennant, then went 3-0 in the playoff tournament, which included a 26-25 win over AMI in the A-side final Saturday.

AMI went 11-2 in the regular season and 2-2 in the playoffs. All four of their losses in 2019 were to For Hits and Giggles, by a combined 14 runs.

The Brew Jays, who returned to the eight-team loop after a one-year hiatus, finished third.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

