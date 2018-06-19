Legends stoked for playdowns

JJ Milne of the North Okanagan Legends heads up the floor in Bantam A lacrosse play against the Kelowna Kodiaks at Kal Tire Place. (Danya Sapergia Photo)

The Everton Homes Legends warmed up for the Zone Bantam B lacrosse playdowns by splitting a pair of weekend games.

Tyler Martin earned the shutout as the Legends upended the Nicola Valley Thunder 3-0 Saturday in Merritt.

Jacob Fox, Bradley Scabar and Owen McLennan provided goals with assists going to Eden Fox, Scabar and Kai-Lee Bonneau.

Chayton Marchand counted both Legends’ goals in a 7-2 loss to the Shuswap Outlaws 7-2 Sunday at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

The playdowns go Saturday at Hassen Memorial Arena in Armstrong. North Okanagan meets the Shuswap at 10:30 a.m. and face the Thunder at 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna outlasted the North Okanagan Legends 11-8 in Bantam A2 play Sunday at Kal Tire Place. It was the Legends’ final regular season game.

In Novice play, Austin Aeichele pocketed four goals as the North Okanagan Storage For Life Legends smothered the Nicola Valley Thunder 14-2 at Kal Tire Place.

Connor Johnson, Jacob Glover, Wyatt Stowards and Jesse Johnson each scored twice with singles coming from Taylor Gibson and Brennen Hart in front of Boston Ciccone.

In Pee Wee action, the Legends brushed back the Kamloops Rattlers 6-5 and lost 8-5 to the Kelowna Kodiaks.

Cole Gartner produced a deuce against Kamloops, while Toby Harman, Kobe Maltman, Waylen Stowards and captain Maguire Nicholson added singles. Mattias Roth earned two assists at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Heatly Jeffers (2), Nicholson, Gartner and Aidan Wattie handled the offence versus host Kelowna.