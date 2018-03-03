Lincoln bowlers devour Fruitbowl

Vernon bowlers win three of four top spots at 48th annual event in Kelowna

Lincoln Lanes fivepin bowlers swept three of the top-four spots in the 48th annual Fruitbowl at Capri Valley Lanes in Kelowna.

Each of the nine teams entered were made up of a Bantam (8-10-year-olds), Junior (11-14) and a Senior (15-19). It was a four-game, pins over average tournament.

Lincoln’s Team #2 struck gold by rolling 349 pins over average. Coach Keith Hoggard guided Griffin Mill, Cormac Gibson and Matthew Greer. Gibson posted 157 pins over average, while Greer went 206 POA for solo awards.

Lincoln’s Team #3 of Logan Merry, Sierra Merry and Liam Arnold tied for second at 205 pins over. Their coach is Peggy Hoggard.

Lincoln’s Team #1 of Jack Sharkey, Zakk Hamilton and Ryan Sarantos were fourth at 124 POA. They are coached by Paul Schnyder.

Meanwhile, the Youth Bowling Championship (YBC) zone finals went at several Interior alleys with the scratch winners advancing to the provincials, March 3-4, in Vernon and Kelowna.

The winning teams will join single competitors Reece Chisholm (Bantam boys), Sierra Merry (Junior girls), Colby Eisenhauer (Junior boys), Kayli Breitkreutz (Senior girls) and Liam Arnold (Senior boys), who won spots in December.

The Lincoln Zone team results over four games are as follows:

Senior Boys #1 placed first with 1,793 pins: Kalvin Blaeser and Aidan Buckley, coach Lawrence Kupryk.

Senior Boys #2 placed second with 1,685: Matthew Greer and Matt Christie, coach Ivan Soroka.

Senior girls #1 placed first with 1,482: Cassidi Breutkreutz and Shelby Merry, coach Peggy Hoggard.

Senior girls #2 placed third with 1,305: Vida Chisholm and Rayne Hill, coach Angie Hill.

Junior boys #2 placed first with 1,624: Alex Kazimer and Zack Hamilton, coach Viki Dumont.

Junior boys #1 placed second with 1,415: Ryan Sarantos and Nolan Blaeser, coach Trevor Rachwalski.

Junior girls placed fourth; Charleigh Lemay and Aryssa Matsern, coach Len Egely.

Bantam girls #1 placed first with 1,227: Paige Lutz and Chelsea Kazimer, coach Keith Hoggard.

Bantam girls #2 placed second with 713: Bronwen Walker and Payton Lizee, coach Keith Hoggard.

Bantam boys #1 placed first with 1,298: Oden Bruchall and Jaeven Morris, coach Bob Dumont.