Lincoln Lanes fivepin bowling weekly results

Lincoln Lanes bowlers-of-the-week

Ladies: Jessy Buchanan bowled a 864 triple to go 228 pins over her 212 average.

Men’s: Jeff Hickey bowled an 855 triple to go 231 pins over his 208 average.

Club 55 Ladies: Sharon Buck bowled a 687 triple to go 147 over her 180 average.

Club 55 Men’s: Leon Gaucher bowled a 618 triple to go 144 pins over his 158 average.

High Games/Triples: Dan Deboer 344; Doug Lloyd 305, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan 348, 864, 100 POA; Zane Carswell 331; Allen Burn 319, 320, 363, 1,002, 100 POA; Leon Gaucher 100 POA; Rick Link 336, 855, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer 359, 861, 8 strikes in a row; Garrett Machill 323; Yvonne Walker 843; George Smith 309; Sally Fishbrook 100 POA; Liam Arnold 356, 313, 873, 100 POA; Betty Carlson 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; Creed Woods 100 POA; Brittany McMillan 338, 767, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult Ladies: Yvonne Walker 255

Men: Zane Carswell 262

Club 55

Ladies: Sheila Marsh 218

Men: George Smith 225

Pee Wee:

Girls: Payton Mackill 124

Boys: Dominic Hall 122

Bantam:

Girls: Chelsea Kazimer 126

Boys: Reece Chisholm 160

Junior

Girls: Charleigh Lemay 160

Boys: Alex Kazimer 181

Senior:

Girls: Cameron Shortt 165

Boys: Liam Arnold 249