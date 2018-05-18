Vernon gymnast Emma Locke displays her gold medal outside the Richmond Olympic Oval. (Photo Submitted)

Locke leads North Valley gymnasts

Huge meet at Richmond Olympic Oval

Emma Locke’s gold in the level 4 division highlighted the North Valley Club showing at the recent Delta Gymnastics Meet at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

The competition attracted close to 1,000 participants with Vernon represented by eight athletes in four categories.

Locke, eight, struck gold with an explosive vault. She also stuck her other three events for sixth all around.

“Emma competed within a very strong group,” said North Valley coach Naomi Roku. “I’m very impressed with her competition. Emma is super driven and she has really worked hard on the mental side of her gymnastics. Pretty impressive considering she is only eight.”

Amy Sol, 17, and Emma Eggert, 15, competed in level 6.

Eggert claimed silver for her bar routine and finished sixth in the all around. Autumn Doucette competed in level 7 and claimed the bronze medal on floor and finished fourth on bars and in the all around.

Sol had another excellent competition finishing third on the all-around and third on both vault and balance.

Competing in level 3 were Anna Skelly and Neala Hackman. Skelly and Hackman excelled on vault placing fifth and sixth respectively. The two claimed top-10 finishes on all the other events.

Also competing in level 4 were nine-year-olds Alexis Sibilleau and Amelia Spitzer.

Sibilleau sparkled on bars with a fifth and seventh all around, while Spitzer stuck her beam routine for fifth and improved her vault to finish fifth while placing ninth on bars and floor.

“I’m always impressed when we go to these big competitions and our athletes are competitive with all the other big clubs in Western Canada,” added Rokus. “The kids all work very hard and have shown excellent improvement all year long.”

Previous story
Sunterra slip past Drywallers

Just Posted

Trades centre opens doors in Vernon this summer

New facility at Okanagan College Vernon campus will train 150 students a year, addressing skills gap

Splash park opens in Lake Country

Are you ready for May long?

Vernon business safety plan in the works

Task force finalizing list of recommendations to deal with criminal behaviour, homelessness, poverty

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident’s disappearance concerning

Thursday night crash closed highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

Vernon hip hop artist eyed by TSN

Justin Nerling (TassNata) shoots Bring The Horns video at Civic Arena

Program builds skills, confidence and connections

Employ! program intake begins May 28

Penticton panhandler not deterred by trash

City staff moved trash and recycling bins into a regular panhandling spot to deter the practice

Locke leads North Valley gymnasts

Huge meet at Richmond Olympic Oval

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

Most Read