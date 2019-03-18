Lumby Stars teammates Dakota Becker (9) and Connor Seehaver double up on Kelowna HEU Rockets forward Jeremy Durec during the Okanagan Valley Midget House Hockey League championship game before a near capacity crowd at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena Sunday. The Stars defeated Kelowna 5-2 to win the title. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Lumby Stars rocket to Midget house hockey title

Hometown Stars defeat Kelowna Rockets 5-2 in front of packed house at Pat Duke Memorial Arena

Regular season banner: check. Playoff banner: check. Okanagan champion banner: check.

Lumby Stars completed the Super League Midget House Hockey Division trifecta Sunday in front of a large, partisan crowd at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in the village, winning the Okanagan Valley championship with a 5-2 win over the Kelowna HEU Rockets.

Three unanswered goals in the third period from Drew Mackenzie, Dakota Becker and Peter Romailler gave the Stars their third pennant of the season.

Landen Harison and Conner Seehaver had the other goals for Lumby, who avenged a 6-2 loss to HEU in the tournament’s opening game Friday (Linden Catt and Harison scored for the Stars).

Lumby tied Kelowna #8 3-3 in its next game with goals from Emma Roine, Noah Clarke and Tage Kineshanko, who gave the Stars the vital point by scoring with five seconds left in regulation time.

READ ALSO: Lumby Stars dominate home ice

The Stars then got goals from Clarke, Roine, Jordan Romailler and Catt in a 4-1 win over Kelowna #7.

Lumby finished in fourth place in the sixth team event to qualify for Sunday’s semifinal. They defeated the top-rated Kelowna #8 squad 6-2, scoring four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. Kineshanko had three goals, Catt added a pair and Clarke completed the scoring.

Kelowna #1 defeated Kelowna #7 by a 4-3 count in the other semifinal.

Salmon Arm, which lost the North Okanagan championship game to the Stars, and Lillooet rounded out the field.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lumby Stars captain Tage Kineshank0 (front) speeds away from Kelowna HEU Rockets captain counterpart Cameron Dale during the Okanagan Valley Midget House Hockey League championship game before a packed house at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby Sunday. The Stars defeated the Rockets 5-2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood
Next story
B.C. nordic skier travels to Russia for biathlon

Just Posted

Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

Various groups and businesses working to save lives

Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Sanitary sewer flushing planned could slow Vernon’s 32nd Street traffic

Road will remain open during work March 19-22

Vernon rep has good feeling on provincial search and rescue funding

Don Blakely of VSAR also sits on board of B.C. Search and Rescue Association

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. nordic skier travels to Russia for biathlon

Tayla Koerber skied for Team Canada at the international event

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Letter: Vernon community condemns New Zealand mass shootings

“You will be especially in our prayers.”

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Most Read