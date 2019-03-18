Lumby Stars rocket to Midget house hockey title

Hometown Stars defeat Kelowna Rockets 5-2 in front of packed house at Pat Duke Memorial Arena

Lumby Stars teammates Dakota Becker (9) and Connor Seehaver double up on Kelowna HEU Rockets forward Jeremy Durec during the Okanagan Valley Midget House Hockey League championship game before a near capacity crowd at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena Sunday. The Stars defeated Kelowna 5-2 to win the title. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Regular season banner: check. Playoff banner: check. Okanagan champion banner: check.

Lumby Stars completed the Super League Midget House Hockey Division trifecta Sunday in front of a large, partisan crowd at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in the village, winning the Okanagan Valley championship with a 5-2 win over the Kelowna HEU Rockets.

Three unanswered goals in the third period from Drew Mackenzie, Dakota Becker and Peter Romailler gave the Stars their third pennant of the season.

Landen Harison and Conner Seehaver had the other goals for Lumby, who avenged a 6-2 loss to HEU in the tournament’s opening game Friday (Linden Catt and Harison scored for the Stars).

Lumby tied Kelowna #8 3-3 in its next game with goals from Emma Roine, Noah Clarke and Tage Kineshanko, who gave the Stars the vital point by scoring with five seconds left in regulation time.

The Stars then got goals from Clarke, Roine, Jordan Romailler and Catt in a 4-1 win over Kelowna #7.

Lumby finished in fourth place in the sixth team event to qualify for Sunday’s semifinal. They defeated the top-rated Kelowna #8 squad 6-2, scoring four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. Kineshanko had three goals, Catt added a pair and Clarke completed the scoring.

Kelowna #1 defeated Kelowna #7 by a 4-3 count in the other semifinal.

Salmon Arm, which lost the North Okanagan championship game to the Stars, and Lillooet rounded out the field.



