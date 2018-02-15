The Lumby Stars display the North Okanagan Bantam Super Hockey League regular-season banner at Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Photo Submitted)

Lumby teams rock Super League

The Lumby Stars claimed North Okanagan minor hockey banners in Midget and Bantam

The Lumby Stars went 16-0 to take the North Okanagan Midget Super Hockey League regular-season title.

The Lumby Stars went 13-3 to claim the Bantam banner.

Both teams hope to parlay their success into playoff crowns as the post-season dance opens this weekend.

The Midget Stars, who carry sponsorship from Lumby Tirecraft and the Village of Lumby, grounded the Vernon Talon Benefits Eagles 8-2 at Civic Arena with Tage Kineshanko, Drew Mackenzie and Conner Seehaver each supplying two goals.

Landen Harison and Michael Pusey added singles for the Stars, who got spectacular netminding from Eric Foufoulas, including a penalty-shot stop. Nic Magerl provided both Eagle snipes.

The Stars were presented their league banner prior to the game.

Kineshanko counted two goals in 41 seconds as the Stars finished the regular season with a 7-2 win over Lakeside Printing of Salmon Arm Sunday at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Ryan Vandersande jumpstarted the Stars just minutes into the game on beautiful passes from Elias Wery and Pusey. Seehaver, Noah Clarke, Pusey and Harison pocketed singles.

The Bantam Stars – sponsored by Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care – shelled the DCT Chambers Vikings 7-1 Saturday night at Priest Valley Arena and grounded Salmon Arm Audits & Safety Services 9-2 Sunday in Lumby.

Tye Krause rang up four snipes against the Vikes, while Linden Catt collected 2+2 and Quintin O’Neill got the Stars on the board first. Ethan Keber earned the win.

Zachary Young and Krause both registered hat tricks Sunday with O’Neill pocketing 2+1 and Peter Romailler getting a sweet goal from center ice. Kohl Van De Vliert and Catt both both delivered some sweet passes in support of Keber.

