Hannah Mehain wears the leader bib in the 10-km Skate Pursuit after winning gold in the previous r5-k race. (Photo Submitted)

Mehain golden at nationals

Nordic skiing in Thunder Bay

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and Vernon were well represented by eight athletes at the Cross Country Ski Nationals earlier this month in Thunder Bay.

Despite being one of the smaller groups of athletes, this mighty and determined group of skiers displayed some excellent skiing and results over the week. The high-school aged athletes train as part of the Snow Sports Academy, coached by Eric De Nys here in Vernon, while Hannah Mehain trains with the Okanagan Racers, a regional post-secondary team.

To kick off the week, Clara Hardy and Hannah Stocker, a German exchange student who skis with the Academy, competed in the Team Sprint event making it to the semifinals but not advancing.

The next race, a classic technique interval start, was part one of a two-part pursuit style race which took place over two separate days. Mehain took the gold in her category the first day, while others having strong finishes were Paige Latta, 11th, Lucas Sadesky 17th, Torin Andrews 25th, and Stocker 30th.

Start positions for the second race were determined by the results from race one, with each racer starting behind the leader according to the amount of time behind they finished the previous race, yet now on a different course and distance, using a different technique.

The ensuing excitement and scramble for position at the start of day two races in the close categories, where racers had literally finished tenths of seconds apart on day one, was nail biting to watch. In the second leg of the race, Latta finished an excellent seventh, Hardy 17th and Sadesky a strong 12th, with teammate Andrews 21st in their category.

Other strong finishes came from Mehain, in 17th and Ian Oliphant 22nd.

In the two-day event, Latta held on to seventh, Mehain ended up 12th and Sadesky was 13th. Highlights from the very exciting skate sprint were Oliphant taking 1st in the B final (7th overall), and Mehain with a bronze medal.

The final event of the week was a longer distance classic technique race; Sovereign’s top skiers for that race were Mehain with another bronze, Latta 10th, and Sadesky 13th. Andrews showed great determination while having to ski a portion of that race with a broken pole. After recently being awarded with the first-place aggregate in B.C., Sadesky was second overall at the national level for 2003 boys. Andrews followed in fourth, as well as third in B.C.

Mehain added another third in this category, as well as first in the college and university aggregate category, while Latta finished sixth nationally after receiving first in B.C. Oliphant was 13th, while tops in B.C., Hardy was 15th while third in B.C., and Madison Land was 28th. Danica Ariano, a local biathlete who also trains with the Ski Academy is currently at her national event in Charlo, N.B.

Previous story
Vipers getting d-men back

Just Posted

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Work continues on Kal Lake Road starting Monday

Detours, full road closures and the works expected until mid-July

RCMP look to return property to owners

If you have photo or can ID property, see Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Woman in sudden death investigation mom of three

Woman found under suspicious circumstances, and later died, grew up in Fraser Valley

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

BCEHS statistics show suspected overdose and poisoning calls rose 89 per cent in 2017 over 2016

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

Bank employees save Penticton woman $6k from CRA scam

Would-be victim said she was hit while vulnerable from a family issue and initially fell for the trap

Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Taxidermists, tanners will have to report on any grizzly bears or parts brought to them

Wanted North Okanagan man sought

RCMP are seeking man wanted on assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation counts

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Most Read