Mexican flavour to Vernon wrestling card

Ciclon Ramirez Jr., is among a handful of Mexican Luchadors coming to Vernon for Thrash Wrestling’s Lucha Libre All Out Attack card Friday, Aug. 12, at Vernon’s Schubert Centre. (Contributed)

Thrash Wrestling is going all-out international to impress its fans.

The wrestling organization returns to the North Okanagan Friday, Aug. 12, with the Lucha Libre All Out Attack at Vernon’s Schubert Centre.

The card will feature several Mexican Luchadores known for their technical, high-flying, fast-paced style, including Ciclon Ramirez Jr., Oni Elbandito, and El Elemental, all masked wrestlers hailing from Mexico City.

Also slated to take part is the Spanish Luchador, Leo Cristiani, and Calgary native who recently moved to Mexico to hone his Lucha craft, Sweet Daddy Soul.

Wrestling fans can expect to see these high-flying professionals take on the best Thrash has to offer, like Thrash Champion Jordie Taylor, Braydon Goss, Charlie Joseph, Cope, and many more.

For front row or choice seating and a meet and greet with all the wrestlers, VIP tickets are available for $30 and allow admission at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

If available, tickets will be $25 at the door.

Tickets are available in advance at ticketseller.ca or Ebenezers on 29th Avenue in Vernon.

READ MORE: Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl has Okanagan taste

READ MORE: B.C.’s Evan Dunfee captures gold at Commonwealth Games

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VernonWrestling