Mind Smart blanks Bosman

Soccer United of Kelowna bounced Bosman Accounting of Vernon 2-0 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play on a cool, rainy Monday night at Marshall Field #4.

It was scoreless at the half but Soccer United (4-3-1) carried most of the play but had difficulties penetrating the Bosman numbers in the middle of the field.

Both keepers were solid on the few saves they had to make. United played the second half down a man for two slide tackles, but didn’t look out of sync.

The sun replaced the rain in the 60th minute and the sun began to shine on Soccer United. A short corner was played into the six-yard box, with Chiang Lee doing his best Ronaldo imitation as he buried a four-foot, high-side volley.

The tension eased for Soccer United once they notched insurance at 80 minutes. The ball was swung wide right to defender Jeremy Siddall, who passed it up the sideline to a streaking, yet fully clothed Brad Farrell. The subsequent cross came into the box to Mike Bertoia, whose rebound shot fell to a nearby Andrew Hughes, who converted from five yards.

United’s back line was very united all game, with Bosman’s best chances coming off two late corners.

Bosman (0-6-1) created more chances in the second half with the extra player on the field. Forwards Mike Daly and Mike Barrajon came close to goals before United clicked. Bosman kept on attacking with shots from Daly and Rolf Hirschkorn and a header from Barrajon.

The A&W Man of the Match for Bosman was shared by the central defending duo of Kilmer Hagen and Henk Bosman. Keeper Yogi Kongsdorf recorded a few brilliant saves as usual.

Brown Benefits ran their undefeated streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over Tree Brewing FC in an all-Kelowna encounter at City Park.

The Browns (7-0-1) came out fast and scored twice in the opening 10 minutes. Steve Fagan used his first touch of the game to volley a shot over the head of Tree keeper Dave Gadd in the second minute.

Kelly Sherman’s quick thinking caught the Tree defence by surprise when he took a quick free-kick and scored while they were still lining up the wall.

The Brewers (3-3-1) fought their way back into the match but the weather turned nasty and made the playing conditions difficult in the high winds and pouring rain.

Lionel Hoffman moved to forward and wove his way through the Tree defenders and scored from a tight angle with the outside of his left boot.

Tree pulled one back when Steve Frost was first to react to a loose, slippery ball in the Brown box and converted from ‘gimme’ range.

The goal of the match came from the foot of Grant Campbell when he blasted a fierce half-volley top corner from 23 yards, leaving Gadd absolutely no chance.

Brandt’s Creek Pub of shaded Real JVL in another all-Kelowna tilt at Parkinson Field #16.

The first 15 minutes was quite equal and then Brandt’s (2-6) lost returning Pat Groening through injury, and they were back to a bare 11 starters.

Real JVL (1-6-1) had their best moment of the half when a long-range shot thundered off the bar with Lee Ewan backpedalling.

At the other end, a Jason Bell shot was well saved but only into the path of Chris Amason, whose follow up whacked the keeper right in the face but turned out to be a good save as it went out for a corner. Brandt’s held most of the play but it was scoreless at the break.

The second half resembled the first 45 with Brandt’s pushing on and getting rewarded when a ball through the middle cannoned off a defender and into Bell’s path. Bell rang a shot which the keeper couldn’t hang on to and the Pubbers were on the board.

Mauricio Cepeda pulled the hat trick as Penticton United grounded the Kelowna R&B Rented Mules 4-2 at Parkinson #9.

Carlos Mendonca added a single for Penticton (5-1-1), who needed two late tallies to knock off the Mules (1-7).

James Kinakin and Harry DeHaas countered for the Mules. Despite scoring for the Mules, Kinakin also won the coveted Mules Man of the Match Chalice for cheering for the wrong coloured team.