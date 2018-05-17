Riley Morris of the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) has been named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top Goaltender for the 2017-18 season. (Chad Goddard)

Morris takes goalie award over Vernon’s Taylor

Viper net detective was up for Canadian honour

Riley Morris of the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL) has won the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top Goaltender Award for the 2017-18 season.

Ty Taylor of the Vernon Vipers (BCHL) was one of five finalists for the honour. Voting was done by each of the 10-member Junior A leagues that comprise the CJHL.

Morris, 21, of Calgary, also claimed the award over Troy Martyniuk, Winkler Flyers (MJHL); Fraser Kirk, Newmarket Hurricanes (OJHL) and Declan Hobbs, Nipawin Hawks (SJHL).

Morris tabbed the AJHL’s Top Goaltender this season and earned The Friends of AJHL Trophy, which is presented to the netminder that demonstrated the greatest ability at his position throughout the campaign. Morris finished the regular season with 18-consecutive victories while allowing two or fewer goals against in 11 of those outings.

The 5-foot-11, 207-pounder went 31-2-2 with four shutouts. He was second overall among all AJHL stoppers in goals-against average at 1.98 and was tied for third in save percentage at .922. Morris wrapped up his time with Okotoks establishing new franchise records in career shutouts (10), games played by a goaltender (141) and career wins (88). He was also a finalist for the AJHL goaltending award in 2016-17.

Taylor was earlier chosen as the winner of the BCHL’s Top Goaltender Award. Taylor and Anthony Yamnitsky also took the Wally Forslund Trophy (Top Goalie Tandem, 1.98 combined GAA). Taylor posted a 22-5-3 record and made the first all-star team. Voting for the all-star teams was conducted by the league’s play-by-play broadcasters.

Taylor, 18, of Richmond, was the league’s top goaltender with 1.87 goals against record and .931 save percentage. He tied a league standard with seven shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has a scholarship with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats next season.

