John Vassilaki and Leonard Krog, the mayors of Penticton and Nanaimo, respectively, put a wrap on their friendly wager on the B.C. Hockey League Finals in front of Penticton’s City Hall. (Photo- City of Penticton Facebook)

Nanaimo mayor delivers chocolate bars to Penticton after losing hockey bet

Leonard Krog will also wear a Vees jersey at the next council meeting

Penticton is fully stocked on tasty, chocolate treats thanks to a recent delivery from Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog.

The city’s top-elected official personally presented Penticton mayor John Vassilaki with a batch of Nanaimo bars after losing a friendly wager on the outcome of the recently played Fred Page Cup Finals.

In response to the Penticton Vees defeating the Nanaimo Clippers in four games to capture the B.C. Hockey League championship, Krog delivered chocolate bars to Vassilaki and picked up a Vees jersey in the process.

The Nanaimo mayor will wear his new jersey during the city’s next council meeting.

“Blue is going to look good on Mayor Krog and I’m looking forward to those tasty Nanaimo bars,” Vassilaki said before the start of the Fred Page Cup Finals.

If Nanaimo had emerged victorious instead, Penticton’s mayor would have sent Krog a bottle of Okanagan wine. Wearing a Clippers jersey and sending Krog a $100 donation to his charity of choice would have also been included in the wager.

Nanaimo’s next regular council meeting is scheduled for June 20, where Krog is expected to sport his new blue jersey.

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ 2022 Penticton Vees celebrated with BCHL championship parade

BCHL

