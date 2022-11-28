Thrash Wrestling brings its Naughty List card to Vernon's Schubert Centre Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. (Shar's Photography photo)

‘Naughty’ Christmas wrestling card comes to Vernon

Thrash Wrestling presents its final 2022 show, The Naughty List, Friday, Dec. 2, at Schubert Centre

Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon for its final event of 2022.

The show is set for the Schubert Centre Friday, Dec. 2; Doors open at 7 p.m. and the wrestling starts at 7:30 p.m.

On the ‘Naughty List’ card: the list will certainly draw the line between who’s been good and bad in a big, main event tag-team match between Thrash Wrestling champion Jordie Taylor and Jayce D’ Arcy against Collin Cutler and Braydon Goss.

• Hometown star Jade (The Vixen) takes on Vancouver Island’s Rose;

• The Man Called Cope will face Jude (Cheetah Bear) Dawkins.

Also scheduled to appear are B.C. Interior champion Danni Deeds; Riea Von Slasher; Vance Nevad; Michael More; Davey Deals; and many others.

Tickets are $20 and available at Ebenezers or online at ticketseller.ca.

Thrash Wrestling brings its Naughty List card to Vernon’s Schubert Centre Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. (Thrash Wrestling photo)

Thrash Wrestling brings its Naughty List card to Vernon’s Schubert Centre Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. (Thrash Wrestling photo)

