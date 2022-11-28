‘Naughty’ Christmas wrestling card comes to Vernon

Thrash Wrestling returns to Vernon for its final event of 2022.
The show is set for the Schubert Centre Friday, Dec. 2; Doors open at 7 p.m. and the wrestling starts at 7:30 p.m.
On the ‘Naughty List’ card: the list will certainly draw the line between who’s been good and bad in a big, main event tag-team match between Thrash Wrestling champion Jordie Taylor and Jayce D’ Arcy against Collin Cutler and Braydon Goss.
• Hometown star Jade (The Vixen) takes on Vancouver Island’s Rose;
• The Man Called Cope will face Jude (Cheetah Bear) Dawkins.
Also scheduled to appear are B.C. Interior champion Danni Deeds; Riea Von Slasher; Vance Nevad; Michael More; Davey Deals; and many others.
Tickets are $20 and available at Ebenezers or online at ticketseller.ca.
