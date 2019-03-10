New leader in Vernon’s Boston Pizza 3-on-3 Hockey League

Boston Pizza 3-On-3 League, Vernon OTR (Okanagan Training Rink) weekly update

Action from the Boston Pizza 3-On-3 Hockey League at Vernon’s Okanagan Training Rink (OTR) includes two weeks worth of games. The league has one, 100-goal scorer (Corey Massie, 101) and four 100-point men.

League scoring leaders are pictured below the story.

A recent slump has cost the Diggers first place, as the red-hot Pluggers have caught and passed them.

GAMES WEEK OF FEB. 25

MAJOR 21 DIGGERS 6

Major: Jeremy MacPherson 7+5; Shane Cox 7+3; Kelsey Major 4+1; Goalie: Bobby Lewis.

Diggers: Craig Greenan 2+1; Logan Massie 1+3; Goalie: Nigel Coolia

PHLYERS 19 QUIRING PIRAHNAS 16

Phlyers: Delaney Halifax 7+5; Brett Heitman 5+5; Jordan Zacharuk 3+3; Dennan Bosk 2+2. Goalie: Ken Walsh

Pirahnas: Reid Church, 6+2; Damon Johnson 5+1; Tim Proctor 3+4; Goalie: Taylor Belanger.

PLUGGERS 28 OTR1 23

Pluggers: Isaiah Wenger 8+4; Logan Geefs 7+7; Reece Shroeder 6+2; Luc Mitchell 4+5; Goalie: Dale Cooper

OTR1: Carl Main 8+6; Tray Phillips 7+2; Richard Prevost 4+2; Austin Prevost 3+5;

75ERS 15 The Tile Guy 12

75ers: Dale Cooper 6+1; Josh Lerbeck 4G; Kelvin Wolf 3G; Goalie: Clay Coles.

The Tile Guy: Chris Rainkie 5+3; Chris Allnut 3+2; Josh Hesk 1+4; Bryan Ford 2G; Goalie: Russ Armitage.

Renegades vs Backyard Danglers to be made up.

GAMES WEEK OF FEB. 18

BACKYARD DANGLERS 15 MAJOR 7

Danglers: Brandon Anderson 4G; Blaire Fernley 4G; Jeremy Glaim 2+1; Josh Eyford 2+1; Goalie: Kyle Point

Major: Jeremy MacPherson 3G; Goalie: Chris Hassan

75ERS 22 RENEGADES 8

75ers: Dale Cooper 8+1; Clay Coles 4+3; Kyle Renyard 3+3; Dan Desjarlais 3+5; Mack Wilton 2+5; Goalie: Kelvin Wolf

Renegades: Jed Purcell 4+1; Jeff Harrison 3+1; Goalie: Ken Walsh

QUIRING PIRAHNAS 18 DIGGERS 8

Pirahnas: Reid Church 5+2; Tim Proctor 3+4; John R. Smith 3+2; Troy Killingbeck 2+2; Derek King 2G; Trevor Kronbauer 2G; Goalie: Steve Clarke

Diggers: Logan Massie 3+2; Craig Greenan 3G; Goalie: Nigel Coolia

PLUGGERS 25 PHLYERS 15

Pluggers: Logan Geefs 6+2; Luc Mitchell 4+3; Justin Mitchell 4+5; Reece Schroeder 4+2; Cody Webb 2+2; Goalie: Chris Hassan

Phlyers: Dalaney Halifax 6+2; Jordan Zacheruk 5+1; Brett Heitman 3G; Goalie: Kyle Point

THE TILE GUY 26 OTR1 14

The Tile Guy: Zach Eurchuk 7+3; Chris Rainkie 5+3 Brodie Clark 4+1; Josh Hesk 4+2; Reid Blinkhorn 3+4; Goalie: Russ Armitage

OTR1: Carl Main 4+5; Nathan Makortoff 4+1; Austin Prevost 2+2; Kelly Zoethout 2G.


