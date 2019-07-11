Newshounds blank Sistas in North Okanagan Womens Soccer League play

The Infotel Newshounds keep sniffing out victories in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Open Division.

Nicole Williams, Mel Wakutz and Kate Alexander each scored twice as the ‘Hounds romped to a 9-0 win over the Homestead Sistas.

The Newshounds started the game two players short, then played without subs when they had full roster with players slotted into different positions, but all stepped up for the win.

Emma Tassie, Emma Nesbitt and Hannah Nesbitt, continuing her strong scoring run, also scored for Infotell. Eileen Fox and Stacey Cover shared the shutout.

MASTERS DIVISION

VSA 2 PLEASANT VALLEY DENTAL CLINIC CONTROLLERS 1

VQA opened the scoring midway through the first half on a hard shot that beat dental keeper Michelle Embleton, battling the sun directly in her eyes on the wicked shot.

Pleasant Valley Dental played a defensive first half to corral VQA’s strong offensive line. Marina Allen, Jodi Peshko, Christyna Whieldon, and Karen Zupp were solid on the back line to hold the score at 1-0 until half time.

Early in the second half, PV forward Brittany Chase dribbled the ball up the middle from centre through traffic to feed teammate Tara Murray on a fast break. Murray finished strong to tie the game 1-1.

The second half continued to produce many offensive opportunities where Angela Durfeld, Amy Shupe, Jessie Bicknell, and Jacquie Nuyens all had promising shots at the VQA net but just could not deliver the ball to score.

Midway through the second half, VQA scored their second goal on a fumble by Embleton who had the ball but then it somehow dribbled between her feet to cross the goal line. Both teams had a good laugh when Michelle said she couldn’t blame the sun in her eyes on that one.

Defender Jenna Hunter had a sensational game and also saved a goal when VQA beat Embleton by her right post and positioned the ball to their player in front of the net for a wide open shot. Hunter raced over to stand on the goal line and block the shot with her chest and then cleared the ball out of danger.

Aside from the second goal, Embleton was strong all game and was voted Player with Heart for Pleasant Valley Dental. Amanda Swales was voted player with heart for VQA.