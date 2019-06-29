Josh Gorges’ Homebase charity slo-pitch game drew over 500 fans at Elk Stadium Friday night. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Okanagan stadium

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year in Kelowna

It was standing room only when the first pitch was finally thrown at a star-studded charity match in downtown Kelowna.

The 2nd Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament returned to Kelowna Friday night. Past and present NHL stars joined hometown Kelowna heroes Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau for the charity match that raises funds for JoeAnna’s House.

Last year, the charity game raised over $117,000 and Gorges hopes to surpass that and bring in more for the local charity.

“That’s what we’re doing this for, we’re out here trying raise money, raise awareness for a good cause, good thing for our community,” said Gorges.

“We were blown away last year with the amount of money that we brought in. It’s amazing what this community can do when they gather together.”

NHL friends and local stars joined the Gorges/Comeau game. Many of the stars have links to Kelowna, B.C., or the Rockets. Carey Price, Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher, Jordin Tootoo, Luke and Brayden Schenn and more decided to spend some of their off-season in the Okanagan, supporting the local charity by hitting home-runs instead of slap-shots.

Sicamous’ own and former Kelowna Rockets star Shea Weber missed last year’s game, but was happy to attend this year.

“It’s a great cause and something that a lot of us love giving back to, it’s a great event and it’ll be a lot of fun as well,” said Weber.

The Montreal Canadians’ captain joked that if he was pitching, he’d be trying to hit fellow teammate Gallagher.

Gorges and Gallagher spent two seasons together with the Canadians, which is a big reason Gallagher returns for the tournament.

“Gorges is a pretty important part of where I am today,” said Gallagher.

“He works really hard at this event and it’s a great chance for me to come back and spend some time with him and at the same time contribute to a cause that he cares a lot about.”

Fans of all sorts of NHL team’s gathered in Kelowna to meet some of their favourite players.

All proceeds from the game will go to the KGH Foundation’s JoeAnna’s House which houses families while they visit Kelowna for treatment at KGH.

Team Gorges ended up coming away with the win.

