Nitros hold back Gators

Vernon Ladies Competitive Slo-Pitch League play

Competition Exteriors Dynamite shaded White House Mortgage Gators 16-15 in Vernon Ladies Competitive Slo-Pitch League play Wednesday night at Kin Park.

The Nitros, who pushed across the winning run in the seventh inning, got four hits and three RBI from Tamara Milford and five hits and two ribbies from Paige Leavitt. Greg Barry was 4-for-4 with two RBI, while Tori Jo went 3-for-3.

Courtney Dye knocked in four runs on three hits for the Gators, while Sarah McDonnell collected five hits while driving in one run. Tracey Cameron went 4-for-4 with one RBI, while Elli Lane produced three hits and one RBI and Jen Doyle was 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Delaney Properties Tenacity and the Ice Cold Pitches battled to a 15-15 tie.

The Tenacity started strong on the bats but ended up losing their lead and settled for the tie.

Melyssa Edwards and Brandy Sarrasin smacked home runs for the Tenacity, while Lenai Schmidt supplied four hits. Laura Vallier had a strong defensive game, turning a textbook triple play.

The Gators meet the Tenacity, while the Ice Cold Pitches go up against the Dynamite in games this Wednesday night.

Agur Lake hosts golf tournament
Vernon swimmers shatter records

