North Okanagan athlete awards to be announced June 17

Tim Hortons Awards honour top athlete, team and leader in sports in the region

Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee members Dan Currie (left) and Ann Holmes (right) present the 2020-21 Leadership in Sports award to Don Friesen of the Vernon Pickleball Association, a driving force behind fundraising for a fully enclosed year-round pickleball facility built at Marshall Field. The 2022 award winners will be announced Friday, June 17. (File photo)

Winners of the 28th annual North Okanagan Athlete of the Year Awards, sponsored by Tim Hortons, will be announced Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Spirit Square adjacent to Vernon City Hall.

A panel of media and sports community leaders and Tim Hortons’ owner Dan Currie have chosen this year’s winners of the North Okanagan Athlete of the Year, North Okanagan Team of the Year and Leadership in Sports.

The panel, which had dozens of nominees to consider, includes Currie, Jack Gilroy, John Topping, Anne Holmes, Roger Knox, Pete McIntyre and Kevin Mitchell.

Currie will provide beverages during the ceremony.

Last year’s winners included: 1). North Okanagan Athlete of the Year -Ben Hladik, VSS Panthers football team, a B.C. Lions’ draft pick; 2). North Okanagan Team of the Year – VSS senior girls’ basketball team; 3). Don Friesen, a dynamo who raised money and then the roof on the newly-covered, 12-court pickleball facility at Marshall Field – Leadership in Sports.

For further information, contact Gilroy at 250-542-6477.

