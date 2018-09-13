North Okanagan golf highlights

Vernon Ladies Tuesday afternoon Ladies Sept. 12
Nine Holes
1st FLIGHT 0-24
1st Low Gross: Marilyn Vat 40
2nd Low Gross: Theresa Hirschbold 44
1st Low Net: Donna Schultz 37 R
2nd Low Net: Sherry Berube 37
2nd FLIGHT 25-31
1st Low Gross: Susie Anderson 45
2nd Low Gross: Carley Kitagawa 48
1st Low Net: Edie Pielak 35
2nd Low Net: Rae Jensen 36
3RD FLIGHT 32+
1st Low Gross: Rita Foisy 48
2nd Low Gross: Teri Muir 51
1st Low Net: Janet Green 33
2nd Low Net: Karen Winso Geatros 34 R
Deuces: Vat, Muir (both #5)
Long Putt #2: Jensen
Least Putts: Karen Christian 13
KP #5: Muir
Birdies: Vat #9
Chip-ins: Johan Thornton, Winsor Geatros (both #7)
VERNON MEN’S NIGHT – SEPT. 12
INDIVIDUAL BLUE /WHITE COMBO TEES
1ST FLIGHT
1st Low Gross: Jason Bilodeau 74
1st Low Net: Laurie Shykora 67
2nd Low Gross: Garry Van Den Berghe 77
2nd Low Net: Dennis Yano 69
2ND FLIGHT
1st Low Gross: Brian Revel 79
1st Low Net: Don Wood 67
2nd Low Gross: Earl Sutherland 84
2nd Low Net: Todd Soloway 70
3RD FLIGHT
1st Low Gross: Chad Gilroy 89
1st Low Net: Doug Dickie 70
2nd Low Gross: Bob Keyser 90
2nd Low Net: Rob Tornburg 71
Deuce Pot: HDCP 14+ ($26), JWally Tutkaluk, Keyser, Tornberg. HDCP 0-13 ($17) Van Den Berghe, Greg Betts, Ken Friesen, Thomas Yano (x2).
Skins: ($15) Barry Lindgren (x2), Adriano Margo, Tutkaluk (x3), Larry Hackman (x2), Shykora, Betts, Revel (x2), Jim Sparrow, Bilodeau.
VERNON SENIOR MEN’S DAY – SEPT. 11
TWO-MAN TEAMS, BEST STABLEFORD, HOLE-BY-HOLE
1st: Herb Arbuckle/Dennis MacPherson 51 pts;
2nd: Mike Dekker/Shane Schultz 48 pts;
3rd:L Dave Roberts/Merrill Myers 47 pts R;
4th: Gerry Skura/John Guest 47 pts R;
5th: Ron Scholes/Ron Woitzik 47 pts R;
6th: Dave Murison/Garry messina 46 pts;
Deuces: #3: Elwyn Befus, Bob Webster; #5: Myers, Bob Wagner, Rod Rieger, Laaurence Marriott, Henry Huizinga
Long Putt: Skura
KP: 0-18: Warren Burgess; 18+: Myers
SPALLUMCHEEN MEN’S NIGHT – SEPT. 11
1ST FLIGHT
1st Low Gross 18: Darryl Zubot 69
1st Low Net:Dave Haverty 65 R
2nd Low Gross: Randy Strang 71
2nd Low Net: Doug Kuhn 65
3rd Low Gross: N/A
3rd Low Net: N/A
1st Low Net Front 9: Terry Ermel 34
1st Low Net Back 9: Frank Genaille 31 R
2ND FLIGHT
1st Low Gross 18: Glen Fester 76
1st Low Net: Dan Gardiner 66
2nd Low Gross: n/a
2nd Low Net: n/a
1st Low Net Front 9: Dave Schneider 37
1st Low Net Back 9: Art Heale 31
3RD FLIGHT
1st Low Gross 18: Bob Slonski 81 R
2nd Low Net: Clay Anderson 67R
2nd Low Gross: Bob Craig 81R
2nd Low Net 18: Doug Knowles 68R
3rd Low Gross 18: n/a
3rd Low Net Back 18: n/a
1st Low Net Front 9: Duane Batty 32R
1st Low Net Back 9: Dan Schulte 33R
4TH FLIGHT
1st Low Gross 18: Harry Bowker 83R
1st Low Net 18: Hubie Peterson 67
2nd Low Gross: Bob Collins 84R
2nd Low Net: Bruce Rasmussen 68
3rd Low Gross: Henry Wilson 87
3rd Low Net 18: Jim McLaren 71
1st Low Net 9: Chuck Ainsworth 32
1st Low Net Back 9: Randy Page 30
SPALL BUSINESS LADIES CLUB
SEPT. 12 OLIVE US.
FLIGHT A HCP 0-25
Low Gross: Laura Guidi 44 R
Low Net: Michele Brandle 34.5
2nd Low Net: Karen Paul 35.5
3rd Low Net: Colette Burns 36.5
FLIGHT B HCP 26-32
Low Gross: Bonnie Taylor 49
Low Net: Agnes Sakakibara 35.5 R
2nd Net: Marlyn Schmolke 35.5
3rd Low Net: Ester Pitt 36
FLIGHT C HCP 33-40
Low Gross: Laurie Bell 54
Low Net: Shelley English 39.5
2nd Low Net: Claire Wilkins 45
3rd Low Net:Ione Weslowski 48
FUN FLIGHT: Lillian Mann/Lynn Kermode
Least Putts: Paul 14
KP #3: Liz Fenson
KP #7:Jewelie Milligan
Long Putts: Brandle, Schmolke, Englis, Maria Sundquist.
SPALL BUSINESS LADIES CLUB
SEPT. 5 BROWNS SOCIAL HOUSE/BOURBON ST.
FLIGHT A HCP 0-25
Low Gross: Rita Schoenroth 41
Low Net: Laura Guidi 32.5
2nd Low Net: Linda Gordon 35
3rd Low Net: Joann Little 41
FLIGHT B HCP 26-32
Low Gross: Nadine Shannon 50
Low Net: Pat Neilson 37.5
2nd Net: Carol Louis 38
3rd Low Net: Daisy Baker 38.5
FLIGHT C HCP 33-40
Low Gross: Bonnie Davidson 51
Low Net: Shelby English 38.5
2nd Low Net: Laurie Bell 39
3rd Low Net: Claire Wilkins 43.5
FUN FLIGHT: Nancy Ostafew
Least Putts: Naidene Shannon 14
KP #3: Gordon
KP #7: Louis
Long Putts: Jewlie Mulligan, Pat Neilson, Bonnie Davidson, Lesley Ostafew
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT SEPT. 6
SPONSOR: SHEPHERD’S HARDWARE
FLIGHT 0-12
Low Gross: George Meredith 33
Low Net: Troy McLeod 34.5
Long Drive: Wayne Wicklund
KP: Curtis Patton
FLIGHT 13-18
Low Gross: Vern Wong 40
Low Net: Bob LeBarron 33.5
Long Drive: Pat Randall
KP: Rob Campbell
FLIGHT 19+
Low Gross: Keith Sather 41
Low Net: Phil Culbert 30
Long Drive: Ian Olive
KP: Al Brown
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT #2: Norm Bryan
KP #7: Jason Wizniak
Deuces: $65 Rob Campbell #2, Patton #7, Paul Lemaire #7, Culbert #7.
Skins: $150 Jim Maundrell
SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES – SEPT. 5
FIRST FLIGHT 0-22
Low Gross: Marsha Allen 87
Low Net: Nancy Laframboise 74
2nd Low Net: Neva Gigliuk 75
3rd Low Net: Shelley Cooper 75
SECOND FLIGHT 23-29
Low Gross: Janet Kuhn 97
Low Net: Diane Oakden 72
2nd Low Net: Gloria Regier 72
3rd Low Net: Kay Cornish 76
THIRD FLIGHT 30-35
Low Gross: Gwen Siewertsen 101
Low Net: Barb Logan 71
2nd Low Net: Jaqueline Sullivan 75
3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 77
FOURTH FLIGHT 35+
Low Gross: Edel Venus 102
Low Net: Joyce Todd 68
2nd Low Net: Anne Kelly 71
3rd Low Net: Alice Rowland 72
KPs: Cooper, Sharon Bettesworth, MacLeod, Venus.
Long Drives: Allen, Cornish, MacLeod, Venus.
Deuces: Gigliuk