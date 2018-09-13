North Okanagan golf highlights

Low scores, deuce pot and KP winners from around the region over the past week

Vernon Ladies Tuesday afternoon Ladies Sept. 12

Nine Holes

1st FLIGHT 0-24

1st Low Gross: Marilyn Vat 40

2nd Low Gross: Theresa Hirschbold 44

1st Low Net: Donna Schultz 37 R

2nd Low Net: Sherry Berube 37

2nd FLIGHT 25-31

1st Low Gross: Susie Anderson 45

2nd Low Gross: Carley Kitagawa 48

1st Low Net: Edie Pielak 35

2nd Low Net: Rae Jensen 36

3RD FLIGHT 32+

1st Low Gross: Rita Foisy 48

2nd Low Gross: Teri Muir 51

1st Low Net: Janet Green 33

2nd Low Net: Karen Winso Geatros 34 R

Deuces: Vat, Muir (both #5)

Long Putt #2: Jensen

Least Putts: Karen Christian 13

KP #5: Muir

Birdies: Vat #9

Chip-ins: Johan Thornton, Winsor Geatros (both #7)

VERNON MEN’S NIGHT – SEPT. 12

INDIVIDUAL BLUE /WHITE COMBO TEES

1ST FLIGHT

1st Low Gross: Jason Bilodeau 74

1st Low Net: Laurie Shykora 67

2nd Low Gross: Garry Van Den Berghe 77

2nd Low Net: Dennis Yano 69

2ND FLIGHT

1st Low Gross: Brian Revel 79

1st Low Net: Don Wood 67

2nd Low Gross: Earl Sutherland 84

2nd Low Net: Todd Soloway 70

3RD FLIGHT

1st Low Gross: Chad Gilroy 89

1st Low Net: Doug Dickie 70

2nd Low Gross: Bob Keyser 90

2nd Low Net: Rob Tornburg 71

Deuce Pot: HDCP 14+ ($26), JWally Tutkaluk, Keyser, Tornberg. HDCP 0-13 ($17) Van Den Berghe, Greg Betts, Ken Friesen, Thomas Yano (x2).

Skins: ($15) Barry Lindgren (x2), Adriano Margo, Tutkaluk (x3), Larry Hackman (x2), Shykora, Betts, Revel (x2), Jim Sparrow, Bilodeau.

VERNON SENIOR MEN’S DAY – SEPT. 11

TWO-MAN TEAMS, BEST STABLEFORD, HOLE-BY-HOLE

1st: Herb Arbuckle/Dennis MacPherson 51 pts;

2nd: Mike Dekker/Shane Schultz 48 pts;

3rd:L Dave Roberts/Merrill Myers 47 pts R;

4th: Gerry Skura/John Guest 47 pts R;

5th: Ron Scholes/Ron Woitzik 47 pts R;

6th: Dave Murison/Garry messina 46 pts;

Deuces: #3: Elwyn Befus, Bob Webster; #5: Myers, Bob Wagner, Rod Rieger, Laaurence Marriott, Henry Huizinga

Long Putt: Skura

KP: 0-18: Warren Burgess; 18+: Myers

SPALLUMCHEEN MEN’S NIGHT – SEPT. 11

1ST FLIGHT

1st Low Gross 18: Darryl Zubot 69

1st Low Net:Dave Haverty 65 R

2nd Low Gross: Randy Strang 71

2nd Low Net: Doug Kuhn 65

3rd Low Gross: N/A

3rd Low Net: N/A

1st Low Net Front 9: Terry Ermel 34

1st Low Net Back 9: Frank Genaille 31 R

2ND FLIGHT

1st Low Gross 18: Glen Fester 76

1st Low Net: Dan Gardiner 66

2nd Low Gross: n/a

2nd Low Net: n/a

1st Low Net Front 9: Dave Schneider 37

1st Low Net Back 9: Art Heale 31

3RD FLIGHT

1st Low Gross 18: Bob Slonski 81 R

2nd Low Net: Clay Anderson 67R

2nd Low Gross: Bob Craig 81R

2nd Low Net 18: Doug Knowles 68R

3rd Low Gross 18: n/a

3rd Low Net Back 18: n/a

1st Low Net Front 9: Duane Batty 32R

1st Low Net Back 9: Dan Schulte 33R

4TH FLIGHT

1st Low Gross 18: Harry Bowker 83R

1st Low Net 18: Hubie Peterson 67

2nd Low Gross: Bob Collins 84R

2nd Low Net: Bruce Rasmussen 68

3rd Low Gross: Henry Wilson 87

3rd Low Net 18: Jim McLaren 71

1st Low Net 9: Chuck Ainsworth 32

1st Low Net Back 9: Randy Page 30

SPALL BUSINESS LADIES CLUB

SEPT. 12 OLIVE US.

FLIGHT A HCP 0-25

Low Gross: Laura Guidi 44 R

Low Net: Michele Brandle 34.5

2nd Low Net: Karen Paul 35.5

3rd Low Net: Colette Burns 36.5

FLIGHT B HCP 26-32

Low Gross: Bonnie Taylor 49

Low Net: Agnes Sakakibara 35.5 R

2nd Net: Marlyn Schmolke 35.5

3rd Low Net: Ester Pitt 36

FLIGHT C HCP 33-40

Low Gross: Laurie Bell 54

Low Net: Shelley English 39.5

2nd Low Net: Claire Wilkins 45

3rd Low Net:Ione Weslowski 48

FUN FLIGHT: Lillian Mann/Lynn Kermode

Least Putts: Paul 14

KP #3: Liz Fenson

KP #7:Jewelie Milligan

Long Putts: Brandle, Schmolke, Englis, Maria Sundquist.

SPALL BUSINESS LADIES CLUB

SEPT. 5 BROWNS SOCIAL HOUSE/BOURBON ST.

FLIGHT A HCP 0-25

Low Gross: Rita Schoenroth 41

Low Net: Laura Guidi 32.5

2nd Low Net: Linda Gordon 35

3rd Low Net: Joann Little 41

FLIGHT B HCP 26-32

Low Gross: Nadine Shannon 50

Low Net: Pat Neilson 37.5

2nd Net: Carol Louis 38

3rd Low Net: Daisy Baker 38.5

FLIGHT C HCP 33-40

Low Gross: Bonnie Davidson 51

Low Net: Shelby English 38.5

2nd Low Net: Laurie Bell 39

3rd Low Net: Claire Wilkins 43.5

FUN FLIGHT: Nancy Ostafew

Least Putts: Naidene Shannon 14

KP #3: Gordon

KP #7: Louis

Long Putts: Jewlie Mulligan, Pat Neilson, Bonnie Davidson, Lesley Ostafew

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT SEPT. 6

SPONSOR: SHEPHERD’S HARDWARE

FLIGHT 0-12

Low Gross: George Meredith 33

Low Net: Troy McLeod 34.5

Long Drive: Wayne Wicklund

KP: Curtis Patton

FLIGHT 13-18

Low Gross: Vern Wong 40

Low Net: Bob LeBarron 33.5

Long Drive: Pat Randall

KP: Rob Campbell

FLIGHT 19+

Low Gross: Keith Sather 41

Low Net: Phil Culbert 30

Long Drive: Ian Olive

KP: Al Brown

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT #2: Norm Bryan

KP #7: Jason Wizniak

Deuces: $65 Rob Campbell #2, Patton #7, Paul Lemaire #7, Culbert #7.

Skins: $150 Jim Maundrell

SPALLUMCHEEN DAY LADIES – SEPT. 5

FIRST FLIGHT 0-22

Low Gross: Marsha Allen 87

Low Net: Nancy Laframboise 74

2nd Low Net: Neva Gigliuk 75

3rd Low Net: Shelley Cooper 75

SECOND FLIGHT 23-29

Low Gross: Janet Kuhn 97

Low Net: Diane Oakden 72

2nd Low Net: Gloria Regier 72

3rd Low Net: Kay Cornish 76

THIRD FLIGHT 30-35

Low Gross: Gwen Siewertsen 101

Low Net: Barb Logan 71

2nd Low Net: Jaqueline Sullivan 75

3rd Low Net: Linda MacLeod 77

FOURTH FLIGHT 35+

Low Gross: Edel Venus 102

Low Net: Joyce Todd 68

2nd Low Net: Anne Kelly 71

3rd Low Net: Alice Rowland 72

KPs: Cooper, Sharon Bettesworth, MacLeod, Venus.

Long Drives: Allen, Cornish, MacLeod, Venus.

Deuces: Gigliuk

