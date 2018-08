Vernon’s Rich Velocci throws shoes against Kamloops visitor Eric Allen during the Vernon Horseshoe Club’s recent annual tournament at the Alexis Park Horseshoe Pit. More than 40 people took part. (Photo submitted)

Wet weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm as approximately 40 people turned out for the Vernon Horseshoe Club’s annual tournament.

Players came from as far away as Golden, Cranbrook, the Lower Mainland and up and down the Okanagan Valley.

“It was a good turnout, despite the rain, everyone had fun,” said Vernon club spokesperson Dwight Cousins.

The club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Alexis Park Horseshoe Club.