North Okanagan kids triathlon event approaches

Okanagan Lake and Kin Beach is again the setting for the sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The triathlon will include various races and distances for all ages and abilities.

“We are hoping for upwards of 250 athletes, both local and from throughout the province, ranging in age from 3 to 23 years,” said race director Laura Medcalf.

Event categories are for ages 6 & 7; 8 & 9; 10 & 11; 12 & 13; and 14 to 17, and all include the traditional triathlon format of a swim, bike, and run, each at age and developmentally appropriate distances.

Although many athletes may be returning to this event having participated in previous years, no experience is necessary and Medcalf encourages first-timers of all ages to come out.

“This is a fun, family-friendly event with lots of great spectator opportunities and an excellent chance for local kids to try something new and exciting,” she said.

Another highlight of the event will be the crowd-favourite, fun and colourful “Splash and Dash.”

This swim/run event for three-to-five-year-olds includes a short, guided “swim” in knee deep water, followed by an exciting run through the main-event finish chute, all while being cheered along by volunteers and parents.

Participants are always thrilled to receive their very own finisher’s medal as they cross the finish line — although the pancake breakfast being hosted this year by the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club may provide another exciting incentive.

During this event, Vernon Youth Triathlon Society will also play host to the final event of the annual Triathlon BC Draft Legal Youth and Junior Super Series, following three other events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna.

Over the course of these four events, multi-sport athletes collect points based on their respective finishes and are awarded based on their overall ranking at the end of the season.

And to add yet another dimension of excitement, this race will also serve as the provincial junior and U23 Triathlon Championships.

“As such, spectators can expect to see some of the best young triathletes from across the province and a very high level of competition at the event, which includes a 400-metre swim, a 10-kilometre bike, and a 2.5-kilometre run,” said Medcalf.

The Vernon Youth Triathlon Society and race organizing committee have a number of dedicated and enthusiastic community sponsors and volunteer partnerships.

Further sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available at a variety of levels and positions. For more information on how you or your business can get involved, visit the Vernon Youth Triathlon Society webpage at vernonkidstri.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VernonKidsTriathlon/

To register for the Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon, visit vernonkidstri.com.



