The North Okanagan Knights scored a 5-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels in KIJHL play Saturday, Nov. 12, in Castlegar. (Black Press - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights edge Castlegar Rebels

KIJHL - Knights snap four-game skid with 5-4 victory on road; Rebels have lost six straight

A three-goal second-period outburst lifted the North Okanagan Knights to a 5-4 win over the hometown Rebels in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Saturday, Nov. 12, in Castlegar.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for North Okanagan. The Rebels have lost six in a row.

Luke Rishaug scored his first two goals of the season and Jake Watson added his second of the night in the middle frame to give the Knights a 4-1 lead heading into the final period.

Watson tied the game at the 15 minute mark of the first period after Bradley Beals opened the scoring for the Rebels at 6:12.

Jace Kramer got Castlegar to within a pair at 4-2 with a goal at 5:59 of the third. Zack Brandson’s fifth of the year, at 10:46, looked to be an added insurance marker but turned out to the be the game-winner for the Knights.

Beals, with his second, at 13:19, got Castlegar back to within 5-3. Tymon Sanikopoulos scored with one second remaining in regulation time for the Rebels.

Austin Seibel made 37 saves for the Knights while Ethan Lawczynski was tagged with the loss, making 38 saves for Castlegar.

Rishaug and Beals were named Players of the Game for their respective clubs.

With the win, the Knights (6-8-1-0) moved to within two points of the third-place Summerland Steam in the Bill Ohlhausen Division. The Steam lost 5-0 Saturday in Nelson to the Leafs.

Castlegar (5-11-0-1) remains in the basement of the Neil Murdoch Division, nine points behind the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Rebels host Summerland at 2 p.m. today (Sunday, Nov. 13).

Next action for the Knights is Wednesday, Nov. 16, when they entertain the Osoyoos Coyotes at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

